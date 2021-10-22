Worried About Catching the Flu? Boost the Immune System With Viprox

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cymcorp is a Canadian company that has been zeroed in on cellular health for nearly two decades. Founder Robert Gauthier is well aware that his company's health and wellness products are good for more than addressing existing health concerns. They also offer a powerful way to avoid catching viruses like the flu.

The flu is a common illness that tens of millions of Americans fall victim to each and every year. The perennial nature of the flu makes it an ongoing concern — especially during the chilly fall and winter months.

Experts suggest that the most likely reason people get sick during the colder months is due to the fact that they spend more time indoors. Inhabiting enclosed spaces where proximity to others is prolonged and the same air is circulated is a perfect recipe for spreading an airborne illness like the flu.

Once you catch the flu, it can lead to many symptoms — especially respiratory ones — that can last for days and even weeks. This can lead to missed time at work, failing to attend classes, and general isolation from others as you rest and recover.

Robert Gauthier was aware of the frustrating conditions surrounding viruses like the flu when he created his company Cymcorp back in 2003. The goal of his innovative enterprise was to develop products that would genuinely impact how individuals live their lives.

"We offer a true quality of life," the founder explains, adding that "we go at the root cause of any dysfunction at the intracellular level." This focus on cellular health has enabled Cymcorp to create a line of holistic health products that don't just address symptoms in a "spilled milk" approach to health. They also help with avoiding sickness in the first place. "Our products are as much for prevention as they are for healing," Gauthier explains.

This can be easily seen in Cymcorp's popular Viprox therapy regiment . The holistic focus is evident throughout the three products included in the package. Cymcorp's signature product, GSH Complex, utilizes precursors for glutathione (GSH) production. GSH is known to strengthen cellular health and has been reported as a useful tool in antiviral therapy .

Viprox also includes Une-Vie and Triozyme Complex. These help to enhance hydration and digestion, respectively. This trio of supplements gives the body support through hydration, digestion, and optimized cellular health, enabling the immune system to operate at peak efficiency and, by extension, helping to guard against foreign invaders such as the flu.

For those concerned about catching the flu this season, Viprox offers bonafide cellular and immune support. This can be the perfect addition to normal flu prevention activities such as washing hands and avoiding contact with those who are already sick.

About Cymcorp: Cymcorp is a Canadian health and wellness brand that has been at the forefront of cellular health for over two decades. The company was created after founder Robert Gauthier asked himself the question "Isn't there a better way to combat illness and maintain our health?" The answer led to VIPROX, Cymcorp's complete health care treatment which specializes in providing GSH and supportive elements to the body in order to maintain its inherent health properties over time. Learn more about Cymcorp at cymcorp.us .

Please direct inquiries to:

Virginia Mead

(954) 611-5367

[email protected]

SOURCE Cymcorp

Related Links

http://cymcorp.us

