Worried about Civil War? Bridge Entertainment Labs provides practical solutions to detoxify America

LOS ANGELES, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alex Garland's movie Civil War has captured critical acclaim for its jarring realism. Americans in red and blue states have turned out in droves to see the action-thriller.

Set during an imagined civil war, the film follows photojournalist Lee Smith (Kirsten Dunst) as she captures the horrors of a failed country. While the origins of the conflict are left unstated, the degree of division will feel uncomfortably familiar to Americans, 87% of whom see polarization as a threat (AP-NORC). A recent poll by The Economist and YouGov found 40% of Americans believe a new civil war is "at least somewhat likely" in the next decade.

"Civil War prompts us all to ask how we can prevent the film's premise from becoming our reality. It holds up a mirror to our differences and inspires us to tell better stories about ourselves and our country," said Steven Olikara, President of Bridge Entertainment Labs .

"Fortunately, Americans can take steps immediately to shift from a 'bomb-throwing' to a 'bridge-building' culture," Olikara explains. "Sharing common cultural moments through movies, television, sports, or music helps strengthen our bonds of affection. And these stronger cultural bonds can also provide the foundation for more constructive politics."

Viewers can also help America to depolarize by adopting habits such as listening with curiosity instead of trying to win the argument, asking questions with genuine intent to learn, and speaking from personal experience.

Popular entertainment can transform audiences and entertainment alike. Civil War actor Wagner Moura stated on CBS Sunday Morning, "Now I'm really making an effort to sit down and listen to people that I disagree [with]. And I was absolutely surprised to see that if you value democracy…there's lots of common ground."

About Bridge Entertainment Labs:

Bridge Entertainment Labs (BEL) inspires the entertainment industry to help transform America's divisions. BEL incubates, catalyzes, and creates compelling storytelling that humanizes Americans across lines of difference. Learn more: https://bridgeentertainmentlabs.org .

About Steven Olikara:

Steven Olikara, President of Bridge Entertainment Labs, is a nationally recognized changemaker, commentator, and entrepreneur. Steven has been featured on CNN, NBC News, Fox News, NPR, Wall Street Journal, Washington Post, USA Today, and more. He made history as Wisconsin's first South Asian candidate for U.S. Senate. Steven's journey is featured in the film The Reunited States on Amazon Prime and PBS.

Media Contact

Jeff Abramson

[email protected]

SOURCE Bridge Entertainment Labs