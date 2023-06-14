Worried about Wildfire Smoke? Follow These Top 10 Steps Before the Smoke Returns

News provided by

Agentis Air LLC

14 Jun, 2023, 07:00 ET

ROCKVILLE, Md., June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The smoke has moved away, and your air quality has returned to normal...for now. So now is exactly the right time to prepare for the next wildfire smoke event--before it begins. Being prepared will go a long way to keeping your air quality safe.

Here are steps you can take now, compiled from sources including the CDC, the EPA, and other experts.

Continue Reading
Be prepared for the next wildfire smoke event
Be prepared for the next wildfire smoke event

What to do before wildfire smoke arrives

  1. Check out this live map from airnow.gov showing wildfires and smoke plumes. The traveling path may surprise you.
  2. Sign up to receive email alerts about your local air quality forecast.
  3. Get informed with EPA Factsheets about protecting your lungs, your family, your home, and your pets.
  4. As recommended by the EPA, invest in a high-quality in-room air purifier, like Brio

What to do after the wildfire smoke arrives

  1. Stay indoors and close windows and doors. This will help to keep the smoke out of your home.
  2. Increase the humidity in your air by running a humidifier or turning on the shower. Moist air helps to trap smoke particles. You can also run your air conditioner on recirculation mode for additional filtration.
  3. Pay attention to any health symptoms, particularly if you have asthmaCOPDheart disease, or are pregnant. Get medical help if you need it.
  4. Don't forget your pets. They should be kept indoors as much as possible.
  5. If you must go out, avoid strenuous exercise or activity. Consider wearing a mask.
  6. Avoid activities that can increase PM2.5. Don't use candles, gas, propane, wood-burning stoves, fireplaces, or aerosol sprays.

Read the wildfire smoke guide from Agentis Air for answers to these questions:

  • Should we expect more wildfire smoke from distant fires this summer?
  • How can I find out if wildfire smoke is coming my way? If my air quality is affected?
  • What is in all that smoke?
  • How dangerous is PM 2.5? Wildfire smoke?
  • What is the best type of air purifier for wildfire smoke?
  • Find out more about different types of air purifiers for smoke
  • Find out more about Brio

About Agentis Air

Agentis Air is a collaboration of scientists, engineers, and air-quality experts on a mission to improve health and longevity with innovative indoor air quality solutions. With decades of university research and development experience, the company's focus is on transformational technologies as the foundation for more effective air-purification products. The company's patented electrostatic Advanced Particle Removal Technology is the result of five years of research at The University of Washington. APART™ technology is used exclusively in the company's Brio in-room air purifiers, to trap fine and ultrafine particles, including viruses, without filter clogging.

SOURCE Agentis Air LLC

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.