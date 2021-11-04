'Worry Watch' Brings Guided Coping Techniques, Guided Anxiety Journaling and Mood Tracking into The App on Its 8th Anniversary Update

CUPERTINO, Calif., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Independent developer, Akilan Rajendran is pleased to announce major updates to 'Worry Watch', a mental health wellness app designed based on the foundations of cognitive science. The update commemorates the 8th anniversary bringing in many new features to the app including guided coping techniques, guided anxiety journaling and mood tracker.

Guided coping techniques helps users to tap their body's natural relaxation response to deal with stressful situations in a calm manner. Worry Watch app provides both voice and visual guidance to help users practice Deep Breathing, Sensory Grounding, Guided Imagery, Mindfulness Meditation and a journal to capture the experience. The app also provides customizable coping settings along with a timer and a soothing ambience to help users get into a deeply relaxed state bringing a balance to the mind and the body.

Guided anxiety journaling helps users clear their mind and get a clarity through a series of simple questions asked by the app in a structured way: Record > Reason > Respond > Reflect. First, the user is asked to write down their anxious thoughts (Record). Second, user is asked to identify the trigger, cognitive bias and provide evidence substantiating the worry or not to worry (Reason). Third, user is asked if there are any actions taken to alleviate the worry (Respond). And finally, once past the worry, user is asked to retrospect on the outcome whether it was as bad as worried in the first place for self-realization (Reflect).

Guided mood journaling helps users to identify and express their feelings thus creating an awareness for a better understanding and control of their emotional health. Worry Watch app provides an intuitive journal to check-in mood, feeling, trigger and energy every day or multiple times in a same day. It then generates statistics to track mood over a period of time helping users identify the triggers and patterns associated with their mood swings.

Worry Watch app also offers Wind Down shortcuts for developing an habit to journal anxiety, check-in mood, practice meditation as end-of-the-day routines. Through these routines and guidances, the app aims to help users cultivate mindfulness and a positive mindset to manage day-to-day stress and anxiety.

The updated version 4.0 is released today for free to all existing users worldwide exclusively through the App Store having iPhone/iPad iOS version 13.0 or later. Wind Down shortcuts feature requires iOS version 14 or later. New users can purchase the app for $4.99 USD.

Note: Worry Watch app is not intended to substitute or replace professional medical advice or treatment of your physician or therapist. If you have a medical condition or health concern you should always consult with a physician or other qualified health care professional.

