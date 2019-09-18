Worst Paris Fashion Week Ever. (Alien Invasions Suck.)

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for Paris Fashion Week, P.A. Lopez, owner of Fashion Week Online (fashionweekonline.com), has released a fun, female-powered science fiction novel, RNWY: A Fashion-Week Space Adventure.

The book stars a strong female lead: a supermodel who is also a genius inventor.

Sam's Gluon Ray with a compartment for earring backs Female-powered science fiction

WOMEN-RECOMMENDED (SUCCESSFUL READING DURING NEW YORK FASHION WEEK)

Excerpts of the book were recently read at the female-driven 360Fashion & Tech " Robotic Dress Exhibition " held by Anina Net and the 360Fashion Network during New York Fashion Week.

"When I read a pre-release version of RNWY, I realized immediately the importance of getting this book out to the public," says Anina Net, CEO of 360Fashion Network.

"Its strong female, techy character, enlightened ideas about AI rights, diversity, and inclusion fell perfectly in line with our event theme. I'm extremely proud to have been one of the first to champion Pablo's work and be a catalyst to bring young women into the world of STEM through storytelling."

The book reading received an enthusiastic reaction from the primarily female crowd who encouraged Pablo to self-publish v1 for young women.

FROM SUPERMODEL TO SAVIOR OF THE SOLAR SYSTEM

Book summary:

It's fashion month Fall / Winter 2399, and antisocial fashion editor Pablo Starr — who runs Space Fashion Week, via RNWY — is bored and depressed, as usual. He has endless riches, and (like everyone in 2399) doesn't age, but he's been searching for his lost love for almost 100 years.

Meanwhile, supermodel-turned-reality star Samantha (of mean-spirited holo show Samantha!) is trying to make a name for herself as an inventor, but she's mocked by the media and her shallow co-workers.

Their lives are connected, and changed, when DOS, an antiquated robot, crashes the Chanel show looking for Samantha.

DOS has a wild story: his owner has been abducted by a Sention sim (a lifelike android made by Fashion Robotics), and Pablo will be next.

NO MORE "BOYS CLUB" FOR SCIENCE AND MATH

Says author P.A. Lopez:

"The main character, Samantha, in inspired by amazing women I've been privileged to know. She's strong-willed, determined, no-nonsense, and yet compassionate, with intense love for her friends. She's also fiercely intelligent, fiercely loyal, and obsessed with both science and fashion.

"In science and technology, fields that -- in the present day -- are still thought of as 'boys clubs,' she excels -- even exceeds -- her contemporaries.

"At the same time, she continues to love fashion and style, and succeeds in being who she is, without external limitations."

FREE DOWNLOAD FOR 5 DAYS FROM AMAZON.COM

In honor of Paris Fashion Week, RNWY (pronounced "runway") is available for FREE from Amazon for only 5 days (September 18 - 22), as part of its launch promotion.

Short URL to the book on Amazon is RNWY.com/novel .

Full artwork for the book can be seen online at:

Website: rnwyuniverse.com

Instagram @ rnwyuniverse ( https://www.instagram.com/rnwyuniverse/ )

With excerpts from the 360Fashion & Tech "Robotic Dress" reading on: www.youtube.com/360fashiontv

For an interview with author P.A. Lopez -- or for more information -- please contact 223145@email4pr.com.

Media Contact:

Anne Olsen

Press Office, Fashion Week Online

1-800-THE-RNWY (1-800-843-7699)

223145@email4pr.com

SOURCE Fashion Week Online

Related Links

http://rnwyuniverse.com

