Worth Accelerates Growth with New Customers, Major Investments and Transformative Financial Solutions

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Worth , the all-in-one fintech platform for underwriting and onboarding workflow automation, is pleased to announce transformative milestones that highlight its rapid growth and commitment to reshaping the financial services landscape. Within the past year, Worth has attracted key enterprise customers, secured strategic investments and formed groundbreaking data partnerships, solidifying its position as a leader in financial automation.

Unmatched Customer Adoption and Growth

Worth has rapidly grown since launching, with enterprise clients such as Aurora Payments , Wave Financial and many other large banks and credit unions adopting its platform. These customers work with thousands of SMBs and benefit from Worth's comprehensive solution, which combines workflow automation, Know Your Business (KYB), Know Your Customer (KYC), bank verification, fraud detection and credit underwriting into a seamless experience. Worth's unique ability to pre-fill applications with industry-leading match rates provides a streamlined onboarding process that more financial institutions are prioritizing. Worth offers a 360-degree financial profile of over 240 million small businesses, empowering institutions to make faster, data-driven decisions.

"Our customers choose Worth because we provide not only speed but also the accuracy and insights today's institutions need for confident growth," said Sal Rehmetullah, Co-Founder & CEO of Worth. "With Worth, financial institutions can reduce onboarding friction and accelerate time-to-revenue, making credit decisions transparent and instant."

As Worth rapidly grows its enterprise customer base, it remains focused on four key verticals: financial services, fintechs, ISVs and credit unions. Worth's Lightning Verify and Zero-Touch Onboarding allow financial institutions to onboard customers instantly by matching data from its extensive database using only three fields—customer name, business name and tax ID.

"It's a game-changer," said Shahin Jahromi, CPO of Aurora Payments. "With Worth's Zero-Touch Onboarding, Aurora can now onboard merchants directly and without handholding. Worth's technology has allowed us to consolidate and significantly simplify our previously cumbersome onboarding workflow while adding real-time validation, reducing incomplete and incorrect application submissions and accelerating time to revenue. Now, we're delivering an unparalleled customer experience with the highest quality data in one integrated tool."

Strategic Investments Fueling Worth's Expansion

With continued customer momentum and strong product-market fit, Worth has attracted additional strategic investments. These partners play an essential role in Worth's growth by supporting its product innovation and market expansion.

Deep Work Capital : An early-stage VC firm in Orlando, Florida , investing in tech-forward founders with unwavering dedication and passion for solving society's most important problems.

: An early-stage VC firm in , investing in tech-forward founders with unwavering dedication and passion for solving society's most important problems. Florida Opportunity Fund: Orlando-based firm investing in early-stage startups to advance Florida's innovation ecosystem.

Orlando-based firm investing in early-stage startups to advance innovation ecosystem. Florida Funders : A hybrid of a venture capital fund and an angel investor network that discovers, funds & builds early-stage tech companies.

: A hybrid of a venture capital fund and an angel investor network that discovers, funds & builds early-stage tech companies. Ingeborg: Founded by Olivia Walton , Ingeborg is a family office that aligns with Worth's mission by investing in women-led and mission-driven businesses.

"Worth isn't just another fintech startup; it's a catalyst for change in the financial ecosystem," said Suneera Madhani, Co-Founder and CEO of Worth. "After scaling our first business to a billion-dollar company, it was essential to bring on a diverse cap table—something that aligns deeply with Worth's mission to create an equitable financial future for small businesses. I'm proud to have a mission-centered, values-aligned group of investors at the table who are committed to driving this vision forward and making a meaningful impact across the industry."

Leadership and Advisory Expansion

Worth also added to its Board of Directors and executive leadership team with high-profile industry leaders.

Asif Ramji, former Chief Product Officer at Worldpay, serves as Chairman of the Board, bringing invaluable insights from his experience scaling fintech innovations globally. Additionally, Melinda McBride, SVP of Partnerships and GM of the Data-driven Marketing business at Equifax, deeply understands the financial services landscape and partnership ecosystem, helping Worth scale its operations and strengthen its market position. Sonali Sambhus, former SVP at Block Inc. (formerly Square), has expertise in building secure and scalable financial systems, playing a pivotal role as Worth advances its platform and drives industry growth.

Click here to learn more about Worth's Board of Directors.

Technology Innovation and Market Leadership

At the heart of Worth's success is its robust, data-powered platform. Worth's all-in-one solution accelerates onboarding and underwriting while delivering industry-high match rates and data accuracy. Recently named a 2024 CB Insights Top 100 Fintech Startup for Workflow Automation, Worth has achieved remarkable milestones in less than a year since launching. Worth's Co-Founders and CEOs, Sal Rehmetullah and Suneera Madhani , were recognized as 2024 Florida 500 Leaders, highlighting Worth's rapid impact and growing influence in financial technology.

Looking to the Future: Worth Score Launch

As Worth continues to expand, it remains focused on supporting enterprise customers across its core sectors: financial services, ISVs, payment processors, fintechs, banks and credit unions. In 2025, Worth plans to launch the Worth Score™, a groundbreaking tool designed to provide small businesses with deep financial insights and seamless credit access through a one-stop 360 financial profile. This launch reinforces Worth's mission to empower SMBs and financial institutions with data-driven solutions. Further details on this new feature will be shared as Worth builds a targeted strategy to support small businesses.

About Worth

Worth is redefining financial technology by transforming how financial services onboard customers, manage risk, and accelerate growth. Our all-in-one platform integrates KYB, KYC, IDV, AML, and business credit processes into a seamless, efficient solution, driving faster time to revenue for enterprises. Founded in 2023 by industry veterans Sal Rehmetullah and Suneera Madhani, Worth leverages over 1,100 data points to provide financial decision-makers with unparalleled clarity and precision in today's complex landscape.

For small businesses, our groundbreaking Worth Score delivers deep financial insights, boosting credibility, and optimizing growth. We are committed to fostering an equitable and dynamic financial ecosystem where both enterprises and SMBs can thrive.

