Worth Adds Strategic Board Members and Executives to the Team as They Continue to Transform Customer Onboarding and Risk /Underwriting in Financial Services

The strategic board members are ready to propel Worth's AI-driven platform to exceptional success, enhancing onboarding and credit underwriting processes for financial institutions

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Worth , the all-in-one platform for onboarding, underwriting, and risk management, is proud to announce the formation of its high-profile Board of Directors and executive leadership team. This strategic assembly of industry leaders is set to drive the company's mission to redefine onboarding, credit underwriting, compliance, and risk management through cutting-edge AI technology.

A Vision to Transform Financial Services

Founded in 2023 by fintech veterans Sal Rehmetullah and Suneera Madhani, Worth was created to solve some of the most persistent challenges in financial services. By consolidating onboarding, underwriting, and compliance into a single, seamless platform, Worth aims to democratize access to advanced financial tools, enabling institutions of all sizes to operate more efficiently and transparently.

"Worth isn't just another fintech startup; it's a catalyst for change in the financial ecosystem," said Suneera Madhani, co-founder and CEO. "Our platform empowers financial institutions to make faster, data-driven decisions, accelerating time to revenue while ensuring fair access to credit for all businesses—no matter their size or background."

An Unmatched Leadership Team

Worth's Board of Directors and strategic advisors include some of the most influential figures in the financial technology sector:

Asif Ramji , Founder and CEO of Venture Worx and former Chief Product Officer at Worldpay, is a seasoned leader with over 20 years of experience in scaling high-growth tech companies. Renowned for his ability to drive innovation in financial technology, Asif has led initiatives that have significantly accelerated revenue and market leadership at publicly traded companies like Worldpay. His strategic vision will be a key asset as Worth continues to push the boundaries of financial services.

Founder and CEO of Venture Worx and former Chief Product Officer at Worldpay, is a seasoned leader with over 20 years of experience in scaling high-growth tech companies. Renowned for his ability to drive innovation in financial technology, Asif has led initiatives that have significantly accelerated revenue and market leadership at publicly traded companies like Worldpay. His strategic vision will be a key asset as Worth continues to push the boundaries of financial services. Melinda McBride , SVP of Partnerships and GM of the Data-driven Marketing business at Equifax, is a trailblazer in the data, analytics and technology ecosystems with a career spanning nearly 30 years. Known for her go-to-market strategy expertise, her diverse background includes leadership roles ranging from technology and operations to business development and sales. Melinda has played a critical role in driving impactful results for customers and partners. Her strategic insights and deep understanding of the financial services landscape and partnership ecosystem will be pivotal as Worth scales its operations and strengthens its market position.

, SVP of Partnerships and GM of the Data-driven Marketing business at Equifax, is a trailblazer in the data, analytics and technology ecosystems with a career spanning nearly 30 years. Known for her go-to-market strategy expertise, her diverse background includes leadership roles ranging from technology and operations to business development and sales. Melinda has played a critical role in driving impactful results for customers and partners. Her strategic insights and deep understanding of the financial services landscape and partnership ecosystem will be pivotal as Worth scales its operations and strengthens its market position. Sonali Sambhus, former SVP at Block Inc. (formerly Square), brings a deep technical background and extensive experience in developing innovative solutions to reduce fraud and enhance financial products. Her expertise in building secure and scalable financial systems will be pivotal as Worth continues to advance its platform and drive growth in the industry

Worth's executive team is equally impressive, featuring Devon Wijesinghe (President), a seasoned entrepreneur who played a key role in the $225 million acquisition of Insightpool and Cision's $2.7 billion sale. Arya Eskamani (VP of Analytics & AI) is a patent-awarded expert in predictive analytics with over 15 years at companies like Visa. Ash Chadha, Worth's CMO, spearheaded Dun & Bradstreet's digital transformation, driving a 25% YoY increase in SMB revenue, after leading Yahoo! Asia's audience expansion and orchestrating BitTorrent's acquisition by Tron DAO. Each leader brings invaluable experience to propel Worth's mission forward.

"I'm proud to be part of the Worth team because what we're doing at Worth is setting new standards for innovation and efficiency within the financial sector through our high-performing unified platform. We're leading the charge in simplifying the complex processes that financial institutions face, enabling faster time to revenue and reducing abandonment rates. As a founding member of the board, I see immense potential in how our platform will transform the industry, driving growth and success for enterprises," said Asif Ramji, Chairman of the Board.

Strategic Partnerships and Market Expansion

Worth's rapid growth is fueled by strategic partnerships, including its recent collaboration with Equifax. This partnership enhances the platform's data capabilities, providing users with access to over 1,100 data points for more precise and timely decision-making. Together, Worth and Equifax are at the forefront of automating financial service operations and streamlining funding processes, ensuring businesses receive the capital they need when they need it.

"I'm excited to join Worth's Board as we work together to drive continued innovation in the underwriting process and improve the overall funding climate for small businesses. Small businesses are the cornerstone of our communities in the United States and the Worth team is focused on providing the tools and capabilities to streamline and accelerate access to capital and funding, helping to propel small business expansion and growth," said Melinda McBride, SVP & GM at Equifax.

"With the combined expertise of our board and executive team, Worth is poised to disrupt the financial services industry by offering a single, powerful solution to longstanding challenges," said Sal Rehmetullah, CEO and co-founder of Worth. "Our vision is bold: to become the go-to platform for financial institutions to onboard and underwrite with unparalleled speed and accuracy. We've prioritized enterprise solutions, and we are excited to extend our capabilities to the SMB sector in the coming months."

About Worth

Worth is redefining financial technology by transforming how financial services onboard customers, manage risk, and accelerate growth. Our all-in-one platform integrates KYB, KYC, IDV, AML, and business credit processes into a seamless, efficient solution, driving faster time to revenue for enterprises. Founded in 2023 by industry veterans Sal Rehmetullah and Suneera Madhani, Worth leverages over 1,100 data points to provide financial decision-makers with unparalleled clarity and precision in today's complex landscape.

For small businesses, our groundbreaking Worth Score delivers deep financial insights, boosting credibility, and optimizing growth. We are committed to fostering an equitable and dynamic financial ecosystem where both enterprises and SMBs can thrive.

Media Contact

Elsa Anschuetz

Uproar PR for Worth

[email protected]

SOURCE Worth