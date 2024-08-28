Worth Clark Realty Acquires South Estates Realty, Expands Presence in Dallas-Fort Worth

South Estates Realty joins Worth Clark Realty, Providing Agents with Ownership, Technology, and Unparalleled Support

AZLE, Texas, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Worth Clark Realty, recognized as the 39th largest private independent brokerage in the U.S., has successfully acquired South Estates Realty, a private brokerage based in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. This strategic acquisition adds 15 agents to Worth Clark Realty's rapidly growing team, allowing them to leverage industry-leading technology and enjoy 100% commission while becoming shareholders in the agent-owned brokerage. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

South Estates Realty, which recorded $54 million in sales volume and 157 transactions in 2023, brings its well-established team to Worth Clark Realty. They will benefit from comprehensive broker support, including recruiting, onboarding, compliance, and accounting. The transition significantly reduces operational burdens for Jackie South, former broker-owner of South Estates Realty, allowing her and her agents to focus solely on their clients and growing their business.

"From our very early conversations together, it was crystal clear what Jackie wanted to accomplish: find a growing brokerage that could offer her team the level of service and support that her agents were accustomed to, if not better," said Ryan Michaelis, Chief Growth Officer at Worth Clark Realty. "At Worth Clark Realty, we believe she found this and more, getting her time back and nixing large expenses. We're grateful and excited to welcome Jackie and her team to Worth Clark and look forward to helping other broker-owners in similar circumstances."

In her new role as the managing broker for Worth Clark Realty's Dallas-Fort Worth, Tyler, and Longview markets, Jackie will continue to drive success in these regions, which reported a combined $148 million in sales volume and 348 transactions in 2023. Worth Clark Realty now has 80 Realtors® in these North Texas markets, further solidifying its position as a leading brokerage in the state.

Worth Clark Realty's unique brokerage model is designed to alleviate the financial and operational challenges of running an independent brokerage. There are no gimmicks, downlines, or typical brokerage constraints. Agents receive authentic brokerage services backed by incredible support. The company continues to attract top talent and expand its footprint across the U.S. Worth Clark Realty was also recently highlighted in the RealTrends 500 rankings, a testament to its rapid growth and industry leadership.

South Estates Realty joins Worth Clark's other notable additions in recent months, including Toni Lucas, team leader of H2H Realtors® in Southwest IL; Samuel Vandenbrink, team leader of The Modern Day Agent Team in St. Louis, MO; Leslie Lowery, team leader of Leslie Mowery Group in Denver, CO; and Troy Marr, team leader of Marr Group in Chicago, IL.

About Worth Clark Realty

Worth Clark Realty is a full-service, agent-owned real estate brokerage dedicated to empowering agents through innovative solutions and unparalleled support. With over 1,100 licensed agents and offices in 18 states, Worth Clark Realty is one of America's fastest-growing real estate companies, committed to delivering exceptional service to clients nationwide.

For more information, please contact Ryan Michaelis, Chief Growth Officer, at [email protected].

