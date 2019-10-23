Worth It scholarship applications now accepted for 2020-2021 academic year

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- UFG Insurance is proud to offer a college scholarship as part of its Worth It distracted driving awareness program for the third year. The application period is currently open for the 2020-2021 academic year.

Ten eligible students from across the country have a chance to earn a $2,000 scholarship from UFG by answering a set of questions and submitting an original essay expressing why life is worth it and distracted driving is not.

"More than 350 students applied last year to tell us why life was more important to them than taking their eyes off the road," explains Casey Prince, assistant vice president and marketing communications manager at UFG. "This scholarship opportunity encourages teens to give profound thought to what's really worth putting their phones away in a car. UFG is proud to invest in 10 bright futures we hope will never be affected by distracted driving."

Applicants must be high school seniors or graduates who plan to enroll—or current undergraduate students who are already enrolled—in full-time undergraduate study at an accredited two-year or four-year college, university or vocational-technical school for the entire academic year. The first 400 qualifying applicants will be considered, with the scholarship window closing on December 13, 2019, at the latest. Awardees will be notified in April 2020.

More details, including requirements, are available at www.ufgworthit.com.

UFG launched its Worth It distracted driving awareness program in 2017 to help drivers realize the preventable, deadly dangers of unfocused habits behind the wheel. Since then, more than 5,200 people have signed the Worth It pledge to avoid distracted driving.

About UFG



Founded in 1946 as United Fire & Casualty Company, United Fire Group, Inc. (UFG,Nasdaq: UFCS), through its insurance company subsidiaries, is engaged in the business of writing property and casualty insurance.

Through our subsidiaries, we are licensed as a property and casualty insurer in 46 states, plus the District of Columbia, and we are represented by approximately 1,100 independent agencies. A.M. Best Company assigns a rating of "A" (Excellent) for members of the United Fire & Casualty Group.

For more information about UFG visit www.ufginsurance.com.

