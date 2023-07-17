Worth Media and EDF Announce Solutions that Scale, 3rd Annual Techonomy Climate Summit During Climate Week NYC

Cross-Sector Innovators, CEOs, Technologists, VC's, and Experts to Spotlight Role of ESG, Business and Emerging Technology in Addressing the Climate Crisis

NEW YORK, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Worth Media, in partnership with EDF, announced today the 3 rd Annual Techonomy Climate Summit , which will take place during Climate Week NYC and the UN General Assembly this September 20th. Focused on "Solutions that Scale," Techonomy Climate NYC will bring together a remarkable lineup of sustainability experts, entrepreneurs, investors, government officials, and tech executives to share and uplift emerging climate solutions.

"With so much discussion about the role of business and tech in confronting the climate crisis, we decided to focus this year's event on action," said Josh Kampel, CEO of Worth Media Group. "We want to highlight the business leaders and innovators that are making bold, lasting change, and scaling breakthrough solutions now. We are so excited to bring these remarkable and dynamic voices to our stage."

Techonomy Climate: Solutions That Scale is a daylong event exploring diversified approaches to solving climate change, from carbon removal & sequestration, lower consumption, and reliable renewable energy to nature-based solutions. Participants from across sectors will engage in conversations, plenary sessions, panels, and a closing reception celebrating the cross-sector solutionists coming together at UNGA and Climate Week NYC.

"EDF is focused on science-based, innovative solutions that can meet the scale of the climate crisis," said Fred Krupp, President of EDF. "We're excited to be part of Techonomy, which brings together smart, creative people who share that goal."

WHAT: Techonomy Climate NYC: Solutions That Scale Summit

WHEN: September 20, 2023, 8AM - 5PM

WHERE: City Winery (Pier 57)

WHO: Presented by Worth Media in partnership with EDF. Confirmed speakers include:

Olivia Albrecht , CEO of Aspiration

Scott Case , Founding CTO at Priceline and Founder of Settawatts

J on Creyts, CEO of RMI

Seth Godin , Author The Carbon Almanac

Dr. Katharine Hayhoe , Climate Scientist

Jennifer Huffstetler , Chief Product Sustainability Officer of Intel

Mike Schroepfer of Climate VC fund Additional Ventures

Matthew Wadiak , CEO at Cooks Ventures

Conversation will focus on each participants unique role in addressing the climate crisis, with discussions focused on ideas and solutions including -

Renewable Energy: Making it & Storing It at Scale



ESG Investing: Risk to Opportunity Framework



Electric Vehicles: The Road to Mass Adoption



Innovations in Carbon Removal & Sequestration



Blue Carbon: Protecting Our Oceans



Sustainable Agriculture and Food Systems



Circular Economy in Action: Resource Management and Economic Efficiency



The Bioeconomy: A Blueprint for the Future



Carbon Accounting 101: Measuring Scope 1, 2, and 3



The Green Premium: Sustainability in a Recession

"There is no single solution," added Kampel. "Addressing the biggest crisis of our lifetime will require a diversified approach, and the efforts and collaboration of all stakeholders to solve the problem. We're proud to bring this community together to share solutions." We've partnered with the Environmental Defense Fund, Penta, and U.S. Steel to bring this climate conference to life.

Past Techonomy Climate conferences have attracted a wide array of renowned organizations such as Citi, Deloitte LLP, GE, IBM, Mastercard, Microsoft, Persefoni, Salesforce, and Wipro. By convening leaders from the climate industry, this conference fosters discussions on cutting-edge trends and technologies aimed at resolving the paramount crisis of our time. Esteemed speakers at the event have included CEOs, government officials, investors, business leaders, and senior executives hailing from some of the world's most influential institutions.

Registration and more information are available at https://techonomy.com/event/techonomy-climate-2023-nyc/

About Worth Media Group

Worth Media Group brings together a successful and influential community of business leaders, entrepreneurs, technologists, financial professionals, and nonprofit leaders to explore topics related to how business and innovation can accelerate social and economic progress. Our integrated media platforms include our quarterly print edition of Worth Magazine, daily digital content and weekly newsletters from Worth and Techonomy, as well as an extensive schedule of Worth & Techonomy events. Learn more at www.worth.com.

About EDF

One of the world's leading international nonprofit organizations, Environmental Defense Fund ( edf.org ) creates transformational solutions to the most serious environmental problems. To do so, EDF links science, economics, law, and innovative private-sector partnerships. With more than 2.5 million members and offices in the United States, China, Mexico, Indonesia, and the European Union, EDF's scientists, economists, attorneys, and policy experts are working in 28 countries to turn our solutions into action. Connect with us on Twitter @EnvDefenseFund

