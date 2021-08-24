WorthPoint® Launches the Vault to Preserve Collections and Track Value Over Time

ATLANTA, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WorthPoint, the world's largest online resource for researching, valuing and preserving antiques, art and collectibles, has released an innovative new product called the Vault. This latest solution helps collectors, genealogists, resellers and homeowners conveniently organize precious objects and valuables and even track how values grow over time.

"This fresh take on WorthPoint's existing Vault product makes it easier for a user to maintain a digital repository of physical collections," said Will Seippel, founder and CEO of WorthPoint. "The Vault was also revamped to help families reliably upload photographs and detailed descriptions of important family keepsakes, which are so important to a family's history and future."

This state-of-the-art collection management system combines images of an item to establish provenance, catalog different types of collections or organize household valuables in preparation for estate planning, downsizing or insurance purposes.

Items stored in the Vault receive a WorthScore™, which is a value estimation of similar items sold in a given time period. This helps users analyze price trends and guide decisions about whether they would like to sell or keep their items.

The Vault is the latest cutting-edge solution from WorthPoint. The product is especially useful in estate planning, connecting family heirlooms and oral history or even locating items within your home to prepare for downsizing.

"In addition to collectors, who are always seeking new ways to catalog collections and position items for sale, we recognized the needs of the average homeowner to document and preserve family heirlooms," Seippel said.

About WorthPoint Corporation:

WorthPoint manages the largest online resource for researching, valuing, and preserving antiques, art and collectibles. The company's suite of offerings on WorthPoint.com includes a Price Guide, a resource gallery for identifying maker's marks, autographs, patterns, symbols (M.A.P.S.) and a digital Library with nearly 3,500 books on collectible topics.

Through data aggregated from online marketplaces, including eBay and leading auction houses, WorthPoint offers more than 565 million archived prices and nearly 1.3 billion images to improve pricing transparency for sellers and buyers. WorthPoint is headquartered in Atlanta and has subscribers on six continents.

