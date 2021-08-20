WorthPoint® Named To Inc. Magazine's 2021 List Of The Fastest-Growing Small Companies In America

"Just after reporting 56 percent year over year growth for our second quarter, WorthPoint is again recognized for its strong financial gains," said Will Seippel, WorthPoint CEO and founder. "We anticipate new product and service rollouts this year will further fuel growth, driving subscriptions and increasing market share among core customers and the entire antiques and collectibles community."

Securing its fifth placement, in total, on Inc. magazine's annual list, WorthPoint Corporation earned No. 3,145 on this year's award ranking, up from No. 4,733 last year. WorthPoint also ranked high among firms in Atlanta, Ga., making it a top competitor among the fastest-growing companies in the metro area.

WorthPoint recently announced achieving its 18th sequential quarter of revenue growth. During the second quarter of 2021, the firm added more than 400,000 prices realized to its Worthopedia®, the world's largest and most comprehensive database of pricing for fine art and collectibles.

"Our growth is now exponential, with 90 percent organic site traffic, which is leading to strong financial gains and customer loyalty," said Seippel, whose customers have access to more than 600 million prices realized and two billion images. "The company is focused on continued reinvestment in its staff and infrastructure with a particular focus on the new Sales and Marketing functions in support of significant product releases."

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles of the most successful companies in America, may be found at https://www.inc.com/inc5000/2021 .

About WorthPoint:

WorthPoint manages the largest online resource for researching, valuing and preserving antiques, art and collectibles. The company's suite of offerings on WorthPoint.com includes a Price Guide, a resource gallery for identifying maker's marks, autographs, patterns, symbols (M.A.P.S.) and a digital Library with more than 3,400 books about collectible topics. Through data aggregated from online marketplaces, including eBay and leading auction houses, WorthPoint empowers the antiques and collectibles industry by providing a steady stream of new data each month, building on more than 567 million archived prices and nearly 1.3 billion images to improve pricing transparency for sellers and buyers. WorthPoint is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., and has subscribers on six continents.

