Worthy Brands Patches Founder Gains Valuable Insights from "Shark Tank" Appearance

 Paige Brattin pitched her medical patch business to the Sharks and walked away with key takeaways

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On the season premiere of ABC's "Shark Tank," founder Paige Brattin entered the Tank looking for a partner to help take her medical patch business to the next level. Although she did not walk away with a deal, Brattin gained valuable insights from her experience pitching the Sharks.

"Shark Tank," the critically acclaimed and multi-Emmy® Award-winning business-themed unscripted series, celebrates entrepreneurship and has amassed an amazing $8 billion in retail sales from deals made on the show.

See Worthy Eye Patches.
Founded just four years ago, See Worthy has already generated over $1.7 million in sales. After Brattin's daughter was diagnosed with refractive amblyopia and prescribed an eye patch to save her vision, Brattin was inspired to create fashionable, innovative patches to make the experience better for children.

With her mission to "make difficult journeys better," Brattin saw first-hand the challenges of pediatric eye patching and wanted to provide stylish, comfortable patches for the 1-in-45 children who need them for various eye conditions. The company's parent, Worthy Brands, also includes the divisions Wound Worthy and Port Worthy Patches, all aimed at making medical journeys easier.

Brattin stated, "I truly enjoyed the time in the Tank. There were such great conversations with all the Sharks about so many aspects of my business. While it didn't make the final edit, they spent a great deal of time talking to me about Port Worthy and Wound Worthy."

Although she did not get a deal on "Shark Tank," and the clip did not make the final cut for the show, Brattin gained valuable exposure for See Worthy and her mission. She continues to grow the business and help cancer patients, children and those who need wound care.

Visit www.worthybrands.com for more information.

About Worthy Brands

Founder Paige Brattin created See Worthy when her daughter was diagnosed with refractive amblyopia and needed to start wearing a patch because she was going blind. Fact is, 1 in 45 children wear patches for various ophthalmological reasons. With the inspiration of saving her daughter's vision and other children alike, Brattin went on to create an occlusion patch with a new ergonomic shape, innovative, breathable materials, and fun to wear designs. Worthy Brands is the parent company of See Worthy Patches, Wound Worthy, and Port Worthy Patches. We specialize in medical patches and bandages for people of all ages. For more information, please visit www.worthybrands.com.

