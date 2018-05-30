Worthy Positions for Accelerating Growth with Key Senior Hires

As Worthy's Chief Revenue and Operating Officer, Steven is responsible for managing all aspects of the P&L, with a focus on accelerating and optimizing the explosive growth the company is experiencing. He brings to Worthy over 20 years of leadership, growth, innovation and operations expertise. Steven was most recently President, Gilt City, Gilt Business Development and International where he managed over $200M in revenue for the global digital fashion and experiences ecommerce company, Gilt Groupe. Prior to that, Steven spent over five years as a management consultant at McKinsey & Company. Steven holds a Bachelor of Science in Business from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and an MBA from Columbia Business School.

"I'm excited to join the Worthy team and be part of a disruptive, value driving company that is transforming how people sell their luxury goods through an intuitive and transparent digital marketplace," says Mr. Schneider.

Steven joins Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Benny De Kalo; Chief Product Officer, Ziv Kabaretti and Chief Gemologist, Roy Albers on the Executive Team. The team brings together combined expertise in technology and mobile product development, ecommerce, luxury jewelry and client services to efficiently and effectively grow and enhance the Worthy marketplace experience.

Jonathan Zabusky, an ecommerce, SaaS and marketplace expert, and the former President of Grubhub and CEO of Seamless, joins Worthy's Board of Directors. Jonathan holds degrees from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and the Haas School of Business of the University of California, Berkeley.

"Worthy is well positioned to capitalize on a significant change in consumer behavior, leading with best in breed technology and product design to infuse ease and convenience that is highly appealing to sellers and buyers," states Mr. Zabusky.

Benny De Kalo, Founder and CEO adds, "Both Steven and Jonathan bring tremendous experience in deploying and guiding effective strategies that will strengthen Worthy's team and position Worthy as the leading global destination to sell and buy pre owned luxury valuables at true worth."

