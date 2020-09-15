Worx® Introduces MakerX™ Power Tools to Multiply Creativity by Power of X

The MakerX line is available for pre-order on worx.com now and will be available widespread in retailers, including Amazon and Lowe's, beginning in November.

"The MakerX line sets an entirely new standard for projects and crafts of all types and sizes," said Lauren Gomez, director of marketing at Positec, which manufactures a variety of power tools, including all Worx products. "The Hub allows the tools to go wherever you go, and the micro-ergonomic design ensures they are comfortable to hold and easy to maneuver for hours of making. We should warn you, once you get your hands on these tools, your desire and creativity for your next project will never stop."

The MakerX system revolves around a Power Hub that transfers power from a Power Share Battery. By design, none of the tools include batteries, which makes them perfectly balanced, leaner, more compact and lighter weight than conventional power tools. Each tool connects to the hub through a 4 ft. lightweight, power cord. Other leading benefits of the MakerX tools include less vibration and brushless motors, which run with less heat and friction than conventional brushed motors, allowing for long life and smooth operation. Like all Worx tools, the MakerX products have a three-year limited warranty.

Makers can purchase the full system to have the best tools in their belts for any and every project, a combination of the five that's customized to their exact needs or one tool if they have a specific focus. Options include:

MakerX Air Brush – Users can demonstrate their creative flair with this Air Brush that features a dual function trigger control that separates air and paint flow for optimal results. It also includes a dropper, spanner wrench and cleaning brush. It is ideal for painting jobs, including models, murals, signage, makeup and other crafts. Additionally, the tool's air function is handy for eliminating dust particles from wood projects before painting or staining. The Air Brush accepts a variety of colors.

MakerX Angle Grinder – The Angle Grinder includes cutoff, grinding and sanding wheels and an adapter. Its weight and the smaller diameter of its barrel or handle differentiate it from similar tools on the market. The brushless tool is ideal for cutting, grinding, sanding, polishing and carving.

MakerX Rotary Tool – The Rotary Tool is one of the most versatile tools in the MakerX system, featuring a narrow pencil-like grip for handling projects with precision and control. When compared to leading brand rotary tools, the MakerX Rotary Tool is 20% slimmer and 50% lighter. It is ideal for cutting, drilling, detail sanding, polishing, engraving, etching and more. Also, MakerX Rotary Tool accessories are not proprietary. With its included 1/8 in. collet, it accepts other major brand accessories with 1/8 in. shanks. The MakerX Rotary Tool kit includes 42 assorted accessories, Power Hub, 20V 1.5 Ah battery, 5 hr. charger and storage bag.

MakerX Mini Heat Gun – The Mini Heat Gun is the only compact, portable 20V gun on the market. The tool heats up in seconds with a constant temperature of 500º F and a narrow nozzle that focuses heat exactly where it is needed. Additionally, the tool's built-in stand helps prevent burns on work surfaces. The Mini Heat Gun can help remove old paint from furniture and other wood surfaces, facilitate the drying process of wet paint, remove adhesive-backed wallpaper, apply shrink wrap, thaw frozen pipes, soften glue and more.

MakerX Wood and Metal Crafter – The Wood and Metal Crafter features dual temperature sensors to enable the crafter to reach optimal temperature in seconds. A built-in digital reader ensures the tip's temperature is set for optimal results regardless of material its applied to. Typical applications include electronic DIY projects and arts and crafts, such as woodworking, embellishing leather goods, jewelry-making and metal-crafting. The MakerX Wood and Metal Crafter kit includes six wood-burning and four soldering tips, a silicon comfort sleeve for users who prefer a thicker grip, and a cradle stand. The tool accepts other major manufacturers' tips as well.

"We're thrilled to be debuting the MakerX line to the making community during these uncertain times, hoping it helps inspire and multiply their creativity now more than ever before," Gomez added. "We'll be watching closely to see what users make with the products and have some fun opportunities in our toolbox that will engage makers, crafters and DIYers in the coming months."

For more information and to get project ideas, visit https://www.MakerXNation.com.

