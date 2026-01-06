Worx Unveils Landroid Vision Cloud, Redefining Autonomous Lawn Care with AI and RTK Cloud Precision

Next-generation robotic mower combines Vision AI trained with millions of mowing hours and centimeter-level RTK Cloud accuracy—no wires, no antennas required

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Worx, a worldwide leader in electrification and robotization and the top-selling global robotic mower brand, today announced the launch of Landroid Vision Cloud, the most advanced autonomous robotic lawn mower to date. Debuting at CES 2026, Landroid Vision Cloud represents a major leap forward in robotic mowing, combining advanced Vision AI powered by a neural network trained on millions of real-world mowing hours with centimeter-level RTK Cloud positioning to deliver precise, boundary-free lawn care with no wires or local antenna setup required.

Teaser - Worx Landroid Vision Speed Speed By uniting Vision AI trained on millions of real-world mowing hours, stereo 3D vision, RTK Cloud accuracy, and powerful onboard processing, Landroid Vision Cloud delivers a golf-course-quality finish powered by intelligent automation, precision navigation, and effortless operation.

Designed for the North American homeowner, Landroid Vision Cloud is trained to see, understand and adapt to your lawn's environment. Powered by a massive real-world image database, the system interprets contours, edges, and obstacles to enable accurate auto-mapping, dynamic obstacle avoidance, and Cut-to-Zero edge performance, delivering a consistently clean, manicured finish. Integrated V-SLAM navigation ensures stable, reliable operation even in shaded or visually complex areas where traditional robotic systems often struggle.

At the core of Vision Cloud is a high-performance AI chip, delivering up to 2× greater processing power than major competitors for faster, real-time decision-making. A stereo camera system provides wide-angle 3D vision with million-level pixel resolution and millimeter-level distance measurement accuracy, allowing the mower to perceive depth, identify obstacles, and navigate complex environments with exceptional precision.

"With Landroid Vision Cloud, we're not just improving autonomous mowing — we're redefining it," stated Todd Zimmerman, Vice President of Product Development at Worx's parent company, Positec USA. "By combining a vision system trained on tens of millions of real-world environments with RTK Cloud precision and powerful onboard AI, we've created a robotic mower that understands real yards, adapts to changing conditions, and delivers professional-grade results."

Built for Real-World Lawns

Expanding the Vision Cloud lineup, Worx also introduced Landroid Vision Cloud 4WD, engineered for properties with slopes, uneven terrain, and complex layouts. The 4WD model delivers enhanced traction and stability, enabling confident operation on slopes of up to 40 degrees (84% grade) while maintaining accuracy and consistent cut quality across demanding landscapes.

Both models offer a fully installation-free experience, eliminating the need for boundary wires or external antennas. Setup is streamlined, and ongoing operation is fully autonomous, providing homeowners with a truly hands-off lawn care solution.

Security, Control, and Peace of Mind

Landroid Vision Cloud also incorporates 3-in-1 anti-theft protection – including an onboard alarm, real-time tracking, and remote retrieval capabilities – which are standard on select models and available as an optional accessory on others. Through the Landroid app, users can monitor, manage, and locate their mower, providing added visibility and peace of mind.

A New Standard for Autonomous Mowing

Landroid Vision Cloud and Vision Cloud 4WD will be showcased at CES 2026 during ShowStoppers and Pepcom media events. Availability and additional product details will be announced following CES.

For more information, visit Landroid Vision Cloud or Landroid Vision Cloud 4WD.

About Worx:

Worx is a worldwide leader in electrification and robotization, delivering innovative, easy-to-use power tools and outdoor equipment designed to help people work smarter and more efficiently. The brand is part of Positec, one of the fastest growing companies serving the global power equipment market today, which has been designing, engineering and manufacturing power tools since 1994.

Worx offers a comprehensive range of consumer and professional tools, lawn and garden equipment, and robotics solutions with worldwide distribution. Its Power Share platform powers 200+ tools using a single interchangeable battery, while Worx Nitro Edition delivers pro-grade performance through high-efficiency brushless-motor technology. As the top-selling global robotic mower brand, Worx continues to advance autonomous lawn care through cutting-edge AI, vision systems, and RTK technology. More information is available on the company's websites: www.worx.com and https://global.positecgroup.com/.

