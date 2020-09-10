Worximity Launches Online 30-Day OEE Assessment Featuring First Fully Remote and Frictionless Shop Floor Management Software

CHICAGO, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Worximity —a leading Smart Factory solutions innovator—today announced that it is offering an online 30-day overall equipment effectiveness (OEE) assessment for consumer and industrial products manufacturers through TileBoard , the first fully remote and frictionless shop floor management software. Worximity's cost-effective and quick-to-deploy cloud-based solution provides real-time shop floor analytics that enable mid-market manufacturers to rapidly identify process improvement opportunities that will drive competitive position and profitability.

Worximity's new offering centers around its Smart Sensor TileConnect technology, a breakthrough, plug-and-play technology that is quick to install and compatible with any type of production machinery. The TileConnect sensor continuously collects manufacturing data. That data is instantaneously transformed into actionable information via TileBoard, allowing users to reduce reaction time and quickly prioritize corrective actions to issues impacting the variability of throughput during production.

"In as little as two weeks, our Smart Factory solution can identify quick process improvement opportunities that will generate meaningful economic gains," said Worximity's Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Yannick Desmarais. "You will have real-time visibility and insight into issues impacting your OEE, and the ability to quickly react to correct or adjust your situation."

TileBoard provides executives with the visibility and instantaneous feedback they need to keep production flowing. Managers can remotely monitor and simultaneously manage multiple machines and production lines and ensure that orders are completed on time and per production standards while maintaining safe and compliant work environments.

"In a slow, no-growth, and increasingly cost-competitive market, productivity gains are paramount, and no manufacturing company can afford to lose out in operational efficiency against its market peers," said Tim Raven, Worximity's Managing Director. "Our real-time shop floor analytics are an ideal solution for growth-oriented mid-market manufacturers seeking to drive increasing efficiencies and cost savings, and we deliver a quick ROI."

The technology and analytics featured in this assessment have proven successful in case studies with nationally recognized brands such as Uno Foods, the frozen pizza manufacturing division of Uno Pizzeria & Grill restaurants. Measuring OEE at Uno was a key initiative for the company's President, Erik Frederick. He knew that to be competitive, Uno had to be a best-in-class food manufacturer.

"Worximity's real-time analytics enabled management to understand reasons for machine downtime and efficiency losses and, in turn, identify the root cause issues impacting OEE," said Frederick. "Within a few months, 95 percent of downtime causes were identified, which enabled management to systematically increase line throughput by 20 percent." Eight months later, Frederick announced the impact of Uno's OEE initiative: an eye-opening 5 percentage points of sales increase in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA).

The assessment is available at two price points:

1. The Standard OEE Assessment, priced at $950, offers a quick, comprehensive analysis and includes:

1 TileConnect Smart Sensor (data collection) connected to 1 line/machine for 30 days

Remote setup assistance with one of Worxmity's Operational Excellence specialists

Access to TileBoard real-time monitoring software

Operational improvement recommendations and return on investment potential

Industry benchmarks

2. The Business OEE Assessment, priced at $1,750, provides twice the benchmark data and includes:

2 TileConnect Smart Sensors (data collection) connected to 2 lines/machines for 30 days

Remote setup assistance with one of Worxmity's Operational Excellence specialists

Access to TileBoard real-time monitoring software

Operational improvement recommendations and return on investment potential

Industry benchmarks

For additional information or to start an OEE assessment, visit Worximity 30-day OEE Assessment .

ABOUT WORXIMITY TECHNOLOGY INC.

Since its founding in 2011, Worximity Technology Inc. has completed more than 2,000 engagements and helped numerous clients around the world improve operational excellence and profitability. Its team is composed of lean manufacturing, operations, and finance professionals who can help rapidly assess, develop, and execute plans that will maintain and improve production throughput and maximize short-term profitability. Worximity can deploy and activate its technology solution remotely and be up and running in a matter of days. For more information, please visit www.worximity.com .

SOURCE Worximity Technology Inc.

