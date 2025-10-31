WOUFX LLC Makes U.S. History as the First 100% Uzbek-Owned Company Registered with the U.S. SEC

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WOUFX LLC has officially entered the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) registry, marking a historic milestone as the first and only company in U.S. history that is 100% owned by a citizen of Uzbekistan.

The registration is confirmed through Form D (CIK: 0002094541), filed and published on October 30, 2025, in the SEC EDGAR database under Regulation D, Rule 506(c). Until this filing, there had been no record in SEC history of any U.S.-registered company being entirely owned and managed by a citizen of Uzbekistan.

WOUFX LLC was founded on October 20, 2025, by Eshniyozov Shoxjahon Akmal ogli, a citizen of Uzbekistan, in the State of Delaware (File No. 10372381). The company's registered address is 1209 North Orange Street, Suite 100, Wilmington, Delaware 19801, USA.

WOUFX LLC operates in financial technology and international brokerage, providing infrastructure and liquidity solutions for Forex, CFD, metals, indices, and digital asset markets. The company conducts all operations exclusively outside the United States, does not solicit or serve U.S. citizens or residents, and complies fully with FATF, FinCEN, ESMA, GDPR, CCPA, and OFAC international regulatory standards.

The company confirms that it is not subject to NFA or CFTC registration, as its services are limited to international clients located in the Middle East, Asia, and CIS regions.

Registration Details:

CIK: 0002094541

SEC Form: Form D (Reg D, Rule 506(b))

File No.: 10372381

FinCEN Company ID: 2000-0734-6870

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 984500386C3CN4BF4710

UNGM ID: 1152558

UK ICO Data Protection Registration: ZC023067

Date of Formation: October 20, 2025

SEC Filing Date: October 30, 2025

Official verification is available via the U.S. SEC:

SEC Filing – WOUFX LLC (Form D): https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/2094541/000209454125000001/xslFormDX01/primary_doc.xml

SEC Search – WOUFX LLC: https://www.sec.gov/search-filings

SEC search-filings: https://www.sec.gov/edgar/browse/?CIK=0002094541

About WOUFX LLC

WOUFX LLC is a U.S.-registered financial technology and international brokerage company headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware. The company develops fintech infrastructure, liquidity aggregation, and AI-powered analytics for institutional clients outside the United States. It operates under a strict A-Book execution model and maintains full compliance with global financial and data protection regulations.

https://woufx.com/

Contact

Ozod Soliev

WOUFX LLC

[email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2810422/WOUFX_LLC_Photo_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2810423/WOUFX_LLC_Photo_2.jpg

SOURCE WOUFX LLC