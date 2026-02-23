"Would You Clone Yourself for a Cure?" Clonell Unveils White Paper on Fundamental Cures for 34 Incurable Diseases Using 'Human Cloning' Technology

Harnessing the vitality of a clone while neutralizing ethical controversies through a breakthrough 'Therapeutic Cloning' protocol—ushering in a new era of regenerative medicine to conquer cancer, Alzheimer's, and aging.

YONGIN, South Korea, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Human cloning has long been a subject of dystopian science fiction and a stringent ethical taboo. However, Clonell Therapeutics, Inc., a cutting-edge biotechnology company, is actively shaking the landscape of regenerative medicine by bringing this powerful, historically controversial technology into the clinical setting in an entirely ethical and legal form.

Pioneering the clinical application of human cloning technology, Clonell today officially released a comprehensive therapeutic white paper on its global website ( https://www.clonell.com ). The white paper details ultimate treatment protocols for 34 conditions currently classified as incurable diseases. The medical community's attention is highly focused, as the target diseases encompass not only Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, and myocardial infarction, but also cancer and even aging itself.

How can a single technology target such a broad spectrum of diseases simultaneously? According to Clonell's white paper, the answer lies in precisely targeting 'Cellular Senescence'—the common underlying culprit behind modern diseases. Moving beyond the limitations of conventional medicine, which has primarily focused on symptom management and suppressing disease progression, Clonell's approach envisions completely replacing the old, diseased cells that comprise failing organs with young, healthy cells from the patients themselves.

The crucial challenge has always been how to generate these miraculous cells. Here, Clonell has played its most unconventional and transformative card: 'Human Cloning.' Cells generated through human cloning technology are a 100% genetic match to the patient, resulting in zero immune rejection. Simultaneously, their biological age is reset to 'zero,' granting them the explosive regenerative power observed only in the earliest stages of life. A therapeutic agent satisfying both of these critical conditions has never existed in the history of regenerative medicine.

Dr. Hyo-Sang Lee, currently the Chief Scientific Officer at Clonell and a key protagonist of the Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU) research team that successfully established the world's first SCNT-hESCs (Somatic Cell Nuclear Transfer-derived Human Embryonic Stem Cells, the original paper) from a cloned human embryo in 2013, stated:

"To fundamentally cure diseased organs, we require cells that our body's immune system will not reject, while also possessing a youthful vigor strong enough to rebuild the damaged organ. However, apart from human cloning technology, no existing treatment has been able to satisfy both conditions simultaneously. Until now, medicine has always been forced to choose one or the other. The reason degenerative diseases, including aging, have remained unconquered is simply that the cells capable of solving this core dilemma did not exist."

Does this mean Clonell is creating human clones? Not at all. Clonell's cloned cells begin with SCNT, the core technology of human cloning, where a patient's somatic cell is fused with an enucleated oocyte to create a cloned embryo. However, instead of transferring this cloned embryo into a surrogate to create a fully formed human clone—a method known as 'Reproductive Cloning'—Clonell utilizes a 'Therapeutic Cloning' approach. The company extracts cells from the blastocyst after culturing it in a laboratory for seven days. Ultimately, this is a highly intelligent strategy: safely capturing the perfect biocompatibility and biological age-zero vitality of a clone, without ever creating a living, breathing human organism.

Dr. Lee further emphasized, "We have finally found the master key to harness the explosive vitality equivalent to that of a human clone for patient treatment, while strictly adhering to all bioethical standards. Human cloning technology is no longer science fiction or an ethical taboo. It is a highly effective, practical medical tool for fighting incurable diseases and represents the most perfect biological cure humanity has ever dreamed of."

Detailed disease-specific treatment protocols and mechanisms for the 34 incurable diseases proposed by Clonell are now available to the public and scientific community on the official website ( https://www.clonell.com ).

