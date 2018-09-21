Would you dare put your summer holiday in the hands of Instagram? Apply for the fearless position now

Brave applicants must be prepared to leave their holiday experience in the hands of Instagram's audience. From tough decisions like skydiving or white water rafting in Lauterbrunnen, and whether or not to swallow a deep fried insect in Bangkok, Instagram users will have the power to decide what happens next. The interactive polls on Instagram Stories will allow Busabout's audience to have a say in each and every moment of the winners' global adventures.

Last year, Busabout assembled an Ultimate Travel Squad of four content creators who took over Busabout's social platforms for three months while traveling across Europe. This summer, the opportunity is bigger and better than ever – Busabout is going global. The six winners of The Great Travel Experiment will travel through one of three destinations in which Busabout operates in; South East Asia, Europe, or test-drive its brand new programme in the USA, all while capturing envy-inducing content for the travel company's social media channels.

There are two positions up for grabs in each destination – an Instagram Storyteller who is confident in front of a lens, passionate about traveling and has a knack for telling a great story, and a Videographer with creative flair and experience filming and editing brilliant video content. All successful candidates, no matter their chosen position, will be required to get involved in the challenges set by Instagram's audience.

The South East Asia and USA itineraries both last for six weeks over summer, while the 11-week Europe itinerary hits the hotspots across the continent and culminates with beers and pretzels at Oktoberfest in Munich. All six successful content creators will be paid $260 each week on top of the all-expenses paid trip.

To apply for The Great Travel Experiment simply select your position (Instagram Storyteller or Videographer), suggest a preferred destination and record a 60-second video showcasing the best bits of your very own hometown – extra points will be awarded for creativity. Candidates can apply as a dynamic duo with a fellow creative genius, or sign up solo and bond with their new colleague on the road.

Videos can be submitted on the Busabout website here and entries are open until April 8, 2019. The Busabout team will select a shortlist and leave the final decision up to public vote on the Busabout website.

Think you've got what it takes? Remember, who dares wins!

For more information about Busabout and the Hop-on Hop-off coach network, visit www.busabout.com. To apply for one of the content creator positions visit www.busabout.com/great-travel-experiment.

For more information, visit www.busabout.com or call 1-877-668-4328.

Follow Busabout on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram using the #BUSABOUT hashtag.

About Busabout

Busabout is not your average travel company. Offering a unique hop-on hop-off bus network across Europe and guided Adventure trips around the world, Busabout and its partner companies Shamrocker Adventures and HAGGiS have been helping independent-minded travelers of all ages see the world affordably and without too much hand-holding since 1998. Their "freestyle" form of travel combines the flexibility that independent travelers crave with the best aspects of traditional tours. Sometimes they show you around, other times you are free to explore. Either way, you get plenty of local knowledge of destinations and the chance to make unforgettable memories alongside like-minded friends.

About The TreadRight Foundation

Created as a joint initiative between The Travel Corporation's (TTC) family of brands, The TreadRight Foundation is a not-for-profit that works to help ensure the environment and communities we visit remain vibrant for generations to come. Founded by Brett Tollman, Chief Executive, TTC, to date TreadRight has supported more than 40 sustainable tourism projects worldwide. As an official Diamond Sponsor of the UN International Year of Sustainable Tourism for Development 2017, TTC is dedicated to bringing the industry together with a shared goal of benefiting local communities and the environment. To learn more about our past and current work at TreadRight, please visit us at TreadRight.org.

Busabout is a member of the family-owned The Travel Corporation (TTC) and is renowned and trusted for its outstanding quality, service, value, reliability and financial stability.

