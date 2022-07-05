Would Your Auto Insurance Cover Car Damage From a Superhero Battle? Automoblog Gives You Answers

RALEIGH, N.C., July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A superhero just landed on your brand-new Kia and totals it. Are you on the hook for damages or will your insurance company bail you out? Autombolog answers this question in the new article illustrated by revered illustrator Richard Case.

Illustration by Richard Case

The team at Automoblog interviewed Nick Vitali, Vice President of North Carolina agency All About Insurance . We asked Vitali what coverage is best if a superhero falls on and destroys your car or if a supervillain steals your car as a getaway vehicle. Vitali says that comprehensive coverage is your best bet in those situations. Comprehensive insurance covers everything from theft to accidents that you didn't cause.

The graphics in the article were created for Automoblog by Richard Case, who has contributed his artistic vision to both the Marvel and DC universes. He is perhaps best known for his seminal work with Grant Morrison on the esteemed Doom Patrol series. Case now works with Ubisoft and other game developers as an illustrator and art consultant. To learn more about Richard Case, you can check out more of his work here .

The article guides readers on what type of policies will protect their vehicles if they ever catch themselves thrown into the crossfire between good and evil.

For more information on car insurance, you can visit Automoblog here .

About Automoblog:

Automoblog is an automotive news site dedicated to providing drivers and car enthusiasts the latest information and tips in the automotive industry.

