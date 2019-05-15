Wound Care Certified® (WCC®) Credential Accredited by the National Commission for Certifying Agencies (NCCA)

SOMONAUK, Ill., May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Alliance of Wound Care and Ostomy® (NAWCO®) is proud to announce that the National Commission for Certifying Agencies (NCCA) has accredited the Wound Care Certified ® (WCC ® ) Credential for five years, expiring in May 2024. The accreditation demonstrates that the program meets NCCA's rigorous Standards for the Accreditation of Certification Programs, designed to ensure high quality in the certification industry.

According to Cindy Broadus, RN, BSHA, LNHA, CLNC, CHCRM, WCC, DWC, OMS, Executive Director of NAWCO, "We're excited that NCCA has conferred this prestigious designation upon our multidisciplinary wound care certification. Accreditation reflects our program's adherence to the stringent expectations set by NCCA, which include not only the highest level of professional excellence but also ethical practices."

NCCA is the accrediting body of the Institute for Credentialing Excellence (formerly the National Organization for Competency Assurance). Since 1977, the NCCA has been accrediting certifying programs that meet and exceed modern standards of practice. Click here to purchase a copy of the NCCA Standards.

About NAWCO

NAWCO is a non-profit credentialing board dedicated to the advancement and promotion of excellence in wound care and ostomy management. NAWCO is the largest credentialing organization in the field of wound care and ostomy management for Nurses, Nurse Practitioners, Physical Therapists, Physical Therapy Assistants, Occupational Therapists, Occupational Therapy Assistants, Registered Dietitians/Registered Dietitian Nutritionists, Physician Assistants, and Physicians. For more information about NAWCO certifications, visit www.nawccb.org.

