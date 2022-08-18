Wound Care Management Devices Market in Spain, Increasing Incidence of Diabetic Foot Ulcers to Boost Market Growth - Technavio Research Reports

Aug 18, 2022, 09:15 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wound Care Management Devices Market In Spain" the report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
The potential growth difference for the wound care management devices market in Spain between 2021-2026 is USD 97.05 million. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Buy Sample Report.
- Market Driver
- Market Challenges
The increasing incidence of diabetic foot ulcers and the growing number of surgical procedures are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as poor wound care management will challenge market growth. Read FREE Sample Report right now!
During the anticipated timeframe, the hospital segment's market share growth for wound care management devices in Spain will be strong. The need for wound care management devices in hospitals for treating and healing acute and chronic wounds has increased due to the rise in the number of patients due to the aging population.
Compared to major hospitals, there are more mid-sized hospitals. This is because people may quickly obtain them. As a result, it is anticipated that Spain's market for wound care management devices will expand during the period of forecasting.
The wound care management devices market in Spain report is segmented by end-user (hospital, clinical, and home care settings) and type (chronic wounds, acute wounds, surgical and traumatic wounds, and burns). Spain will be the leading region with 100% of the market's growth during the forecast period. Download Free Sample Report.
- 3M Co.: The company focuses on consumer bandages, braces, supports and consumer respirators, and cleaning products for the home.
- B. Braun Melsungen AG: The company provides services to the needs of patients with chronic diseases outside the hospital setting. This segment includes infection prevention, diabetes care, continence care, urology, ostomy care, wound management, and other diseases.
- Cardinal Health Inc.: The company offers Cardinal Health branded medical, surgical, and laboratory products in the US, Canada, Europe, Asia, and other markets.
- Coloplast AS: The company develops, produces, and commercializes products for the surgical treatment of urological and gynecological disorders.
- ConvaTec Group Plc: The company generates revenue through the development, manufacture, and sale of medical products and technologies.
Wound Care Management Devices Market Scope in Spain
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Decelerate at a CAGR of 5.06%
Market growth 2022-2026
$ 97.05 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
5.59
Regional analysis
Spain
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
3M Co., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Cardinal Health Inc., Coloplast AS, ConvaTec Group Plc, Medtronic Plc, Molnlycke Health Care AB, Paul Hartmann AG, Smith and Nephew plc, and URGO Group
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
