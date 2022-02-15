Wound Care Management Devices Market in Spain to Record 5.59% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022 | Evolving Opportunities with 3M Co. & B. Braun Melsungen AG |17000+ Technavio Reports

Feb 15, 2022, 10:15 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The wound care management devices market share growth in Spain by the hospital segment will be significant for revenue generation. The increasing number of patients in hospitals due to the growth of the aging population has increased the demand for wound care management devices in hospitals for treating and healing acute and chronic wounds. The number of mid-sized hospitals is higher than the number of large hospitals. This is because they are easily accessible to people. However, only a limited number of treatments are provided in mid-sized hospitals compared to large hospitals. Such factors enhance the demand for large hospitals, which is driving the growth of the hospital's segment. Technavio's latest offering, the Wound Care Management Devices Market In Spain report provides a detailed analysis of the competitive scenario, trends, drivers, challenges, and market growth across various regions. The wound care management devices market in Spain is set to grow by USD 97.05 million from 2021 to 2026. However, growth momentum is likely to decelerate at a CAGR of 5.06% as per the latest report by Technavio.
Company Profiles
The wound care management devices market in Spain is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on improving their sales, distribution, and working capital effectively to compete in the market. The wound care management devices market in Spain report provides complete insights on key vendors including 3M Co., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Cardinal Health Inc., Coloplast AS, ConvaTec Group Plc, Medtronic Plc, Molnlycke Health Care AB, Paul Hartmann AG, Smith and Nephew plc, and URGO Group.
Few Companies with Key Offerings
- 3M Co. - The company offers wound care management devices that decrease rates of wound infection, inflammation, and chronicity 1,2 and help manage bacterial bioburden.
- B. Braun Melsungen AG - The hospital care segment of the company offers products and services for patients, especially for infusion therapy, nutrition therapy, and pain therapy. Its products include infusion and nutrition solutions, as well as specific medications.
- Cardinal Health Inc. - The medical segment of the company offers Cardinal Health branded medical, surgical, and laboratory products in the US, Canada, Europe, Asia, and other markets.
- Coloplast AS - The wound and skin care segment of the company offers products for non-infected wounds, infected wounds, and painful wounds.
- ConvaTec Group Plc - The company generates revenue through the development, manufacture, and sale of medical products and technologies.
Market Dynamics - Drivers & Challenges
The market is driven by factors such as the increasing incidence of diabetic foot ulcers, the growing number of surgical procedures, and the rising number of diabetes awareness programs. However, poor wound care management is hindering market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge.
Wound Care Management Devices Market in Spain Value Chain Analysis
The end-to-end understanding of the value chains is essential in profit margin optimization and evaluation of business strategies. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period. The value chain of the Wound Care Management Devices Market in Spain includes the following core components:
- Research and development
- Inputs
- Operations
- Distribution
- Marketing and sales
- Post-sales and services
- Industry innovations
Competitive Analysis
The competitive scenario provided in the wound care management devices market in Spain report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Market Segmentation
- By End-user, the market is classified as hospital, clinical, and home care settings
- By Type, the market is classified as chronic wounds, acute wounds, surgical and traumatic wounds, and burns.
|
Wound Care Management Devices Market In Spain Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Decelerate at a CAGR of 5.06%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 97.05 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
5.59
|
Regional analysis
|
Spain
|
Performing market contribution
|
Spain at 100%
|
Key consumer countries
|
Spain
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
3M Co., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Cardinal Health Inc., Coloplast AS, ConvaTec Group Plc, Medtronic Plc, Molnlycke Health Care AB, Paul Hartmann AG, Smith and Nephew plc, and URGO Group
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Content
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2021
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Hospital - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Clinical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Home care settings - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Market opportunity by End-user
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Chronic wounds - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Acute wounds - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Surgical and traumatic wounds - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Burns - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive Scenario
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- 3M Co.
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- Cardinal Health Inc.
- Coloplast AS
- ConvaTec Group Plc
- Medtronic Plc
- Molnlycke Health Care AB
- Paul Hartmann AG
- Smith and Nephew plc
- URGO Group
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
