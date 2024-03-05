Wound Care Market size to grow by USD 6.83 billion from 2022 to 2027, 3M Co., Advancis Medical, Avery Dennison Corp., Axio Biosolutions Pvt. Ltd. and more among the key companies in the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The wound care market size is estimated to grow USD 6.83 billion at a CAGR of 5.98% from 2022 to 2027 during the forecast period. The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. 3M Co., Advancis Medical, Avery Dennison Corp., Axio Biosolutions Pvt. Ltd., Azelis SA, B.Braun SE, Cardinal Health Inc., Coloplast AS, ConvaTec Group Plc, Galaxy Medicare Ltd., Harro Hofliger GmbH, Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Medline Industries LP, Medtronic Plc, Molnlycke Health Care AB, Organogenesis Holdings Inc., Paul Hartmann AG, Resonetics, Smith and Nephew plc, and URGO Group are among some of the major market participants. Request sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Wound Care Market 2023-2027

Report Coverage Details Page number 158 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.98% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 6,834.57 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 5.22 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key countries US, Germany, France, UK, and Japan

Vendor Offerings

3M Co.: The company offers wound care such as Closed Surgical Incision Management, Pressure Injury Prevention and Management, Wound Care Solutions in the clinic, community and at home.

The company offers wound care such as Closed Surgical Incision Management, Pressure Injury Prevention and Management, Wound Care Solutions in the clinic, community and at home. Avery Dennison Corp.: The company offers wound care such as Silicone Foam Dressing, Superabsorbent Dressings, Polyurethane Dressings, and Hydrogel.

The company offers wound care such as Silicone Foam Dressing, Superabsorbent Dressings, Polyurethane Dressings, and Hydrogel. B.Braun SE: The company offers wound care such as Prontosan Wound Irrigation Solution, Prontosan Debridement Pad for mechanical wound debridement.

The number of acute and chronic wounds

The main market drivers for these wounds are ulcers, burns, and postoperative wounds across the world. Consequently, the increasing occurrence of acute wounds, such as surgical and traumatic wounds, is caused due to factors such as abrasion, puncture, laceration, and incision, and chronic wounds, such as diabetic ulcers, venous ulcers, and pressure ulcers are estimated to increase the need for advanced wound care devices. According to data from the National Institutes of Health (NIH), in the US, in 2019, it is estimated that nearly 2% of the total population is affected by chronic injuries. The number of people with chronic wounds is rising worldwide owing to the increasing prevalence of diabetes mellitus.

Increasing demand for combination wound dressings is the primary trend in the market.

The high cost of wound treatments and advanced products is the major challenge for the wound care market.

Market Segmentation

Market is segmented as below:

Product

Advanced Wound Dressings



Surgical Wound Care



Traditional Wound Care

Application

Chronic Wound



Acute Wound

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

The market share growth by the advanced wound dressings segment will be significant during the forecast period. Advanced wound are designed to treat complex wounds, they include moist dressings and antibacterial dressings. Factors such as the growing awareness of the clinical benefits of advanced wound dressings, the rising number of procedures, the presence of a large number of key suppliers, the growing preference for minimal and non-invasive procedures, and the rising use of antibacterial dressings by end users are boosting wound segment. Therefore, these factors will drive the growth of the market through the advanced wound dressing segment during the forecast period.

Analyst Review

In healthcare, wound care stands as a critical domain encompassing a wide array of conditions and scenarios, ranging from traumatic injuries to chronic health conditions like obesity and diabetes. The landscape of it involves intricate processes, including surgical procedures and medical interventions, essential for addressing acute, chronic, and surgical wounds effectively.

The prevalence of infections, ulcerations, and chronic wounds necessitates a robust framework for advanced wound management. This framework extends to encompassing various products tailored to meet diverse patient needs. Moreover, the market is shaped by factors such as urbanization, which influences healthcare infrastructure and government initiatives aimed at enhancing awareness and proper wound management in developing regions.

One of the primary focuses of the market lies in identifying signs of infection promptly and implementing appropriate dressing techniques to mitigate risks. This involves a combination of medical expenditures and healthcare education campaigns to empower both healthcare professionals and patients in navigating chronic health conditions and lifestyle factors that contribute to chronic wounds.

Notably, conditions like diabetic foot ulcers, venous leg ulcers, and pressure ulcers represent significant segments within the market, demanding specialized attention and tailored solutions. These conditions often require patient support programs and integration of surgical products alongside traditional products to ensure comprehensive care across various settings, including hospitals and clinics, long-term patient care facilities, and home care settings.

As the market evolves, stakeholders must navigate complexities to secure the largest share in specific segments, such as the diabetic foot ulcers segment, by fostering innovation, enhancing accessibility, and prioritizing patient outcomes. By leveraging advancements in technology, optimizing treatment protocols, and fostering collaborative efforts, the market can continue to address evolving needs and contribute significantly to improving patient well-being worldwide.

Table Of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Product

7 Market Segmentation by Application

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

