Wound Care Market Size to Grow USD 30970 Million by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.8% | Valuates Reports

The Global Wound Care Market is Segmented by Type (Gauze Swab, Adhesive Band, Bandage, Burn Dressing), by Application (Hospitals, Emergency): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2028.

The global Wound Care market size is projected to reach USD 30970 Million by 2028, from USD 19430 Million in 2021, at a CAGR of 6.8% during 2022-2028.

Major factors driving the growth of the Wound Care market are:

The growing number of surgical cases and the rising frequency of chronic diseases around the world are driving up the demand for wound care solutions. Furthermore, one of the major factors driving wound care market growth is the rising incidence of accidents and fire outbreaks.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE WOUND CARE MARKET

It is estimated that 310 million major procedures are performed worldwide each year, with 40 to 50 million in the United States and 20 million in Europe. Part of the problem stems from disparities in institutional practice patterns between high- and low-income nations, and another part stems from a lack of appropriate perioperative medication therapy to protect patients from surgical stress. Furthermore, as a result of the sedentary lifestyle and the rise in chronic disease cases, the number of procedures is rising. Wound care is an important aspect of post-surgery recovery, as the surgical dressing must be changed on a regular basis. During the projected period, these factors are expected to propel the Wound Care market forward.

The wound care market is likely to be driven by the growing number of Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs). Surgical treatment, diagnostics, and preventive procedures are among the services provided by ASCs. Ambulatory surgical centers also do pain treatment, urology, orthopedics, restorative, reconstructive, or alternative plastic procedures, and gastrointestinal (GI) surgeries. Furthermore, as the number of ASCs grows, they will be able to provide more cost-effective services.

The Wound Care industry is predicted to develop due to an increase in the number of accidents and burn patients. In the event of an accident or a burn, wound care is a vital element of the rehabilitation process. Burns are a global public health hazard, according to WHO, responsible for an estimated 180 000 fatalities per year. The vast majority occur in low- and middle-income countries, with about two-thirds occurring in the WHO African and South-East Asia areas. This in turn will further propel the Wound Care market growth.

WOUND CARE MARKET SHARE

Based on application, the hospitals' end-use segment is expected to be the most lucrative. Surgical wound care dressings are usually only used in hospitals and should not be used at home.

North America is expected to be the most lucrative region during the forecast period. The growing prevalence of chronic conditions resulting in chronic, surgical, and traumatic wounds; the rising incidence of burn injuries; rising spending on surgical and chronic wounds; and technological advancements in this region are all factors contributing to the large share of this regional segment.

Major Players in the Wound Care Market:

Tenko Medical Systems

Pharmaplast

Mueller Sports Medicine

Previs

Troge Medical

Taumediplast

Lohmann & Rauscher

PerSys Medical

HemCon Medical Technologies

Unomedical

Absorbest

PVS

O-Two Medical Technologies Inc.

Medinet

Neomedic Limited

Integrity Medical Devices

Tonus Elast

Medpack Swiss Group

Rays

Honnes Healthcare

Kuteks

AnsCare

Plasti Lab

Udaipur Health Care

Parker Medical Associates

