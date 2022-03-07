Wound Care Market Size Worth $29.57 Billion by 2030 | CAGR 4.12%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global wound care market size is anticipated to reach USD 29.57 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.12% during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing number of surgical cases, rapidly aging population, as well as rising number of diabetic patients, are among the major factors driving the market growth. For instance, according to Ageing Asia, in 2019, more than 139 million people i.e., about 10% of the total population, in India were over the age of 60 years. The number is expected to increase to 19.5% by 2050. Elder people are more susceptible to wounds, and thus, an increasing number of geriatric population is anticipated to propel the market growth. Obesity is a major health concern that leads to several other diseases or complications, such as diabetes and Cardiovascular Diseases (CVDs).

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

The advanced wound dressing product segment dominated the market accounting for the maximum revenue share in 2021, owing to a rise in the number of diabetic pressure ulcer patients.

Based on active wound care, the biomaterials segment dominated the market and is expected to expand a considerable CAGR from 2022 to 2030.

This growth can be attributed to rapid technological advancements and a rise in the number of burn cases across the globe.

Based on application, the chronic wound segment is likely to witness the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to increasing cases of traumatic injuries.

The hospital end-use segment dominated the market in 2021 owing to the high volume of surgical site infections among patients in hospitals.

On the other hand, the home healthcare segment is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

North America was the dominant regional market in 2021 due to the increased volume of surgical procedures and technological advancements.

Read 90-page market research report, "Wound Care Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis By Product (Surgical, Traditional), By Application (Chronic, Acute Wounds), By End-use (Hospitals, Clinics), By Active Wound Care, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Wound Care Market Growth & Trends

As per the WHO, in 2016, over 1.9 billion adults were overweight, out of which, around 650 million people were obese and around 2.8 million people die each year due to obesity. Such instances are expected to increase the demand for bariatric procedures and other related surgeries, thereby, propelling the market growth. Furthermore, with the introduction of the COVID-19 vaccine, and the lifting of lockdown impositions, the market is expected to witness rapid growth in the coming years. Many elective surgeries, which were postponed are expected to take place. In addition, many leading manufacturers are introducing new products, which may help them capitalize on the increasing demand for wound care products during the forecast period.

Wound Care Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global wound care market on the basis of product, active wound care, application, end-use, and region:

Wound Care Product (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Advanced Wound Dressing

Surgical Wound Care

Traditional Wound Care

Wound Therapy Devices

Wound Care Active Wound Care (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Biomaterials

Skin-substitute

Wound Care Application (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Chronic Wounds

Acute Wounds

Wound Care End-use (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

· Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Home Healthcare

Others

Wound Care Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France



Italy



The Netherlands



Spain



Sweden

Asia Pacific

Japan



China



India



Australia



South Korea



Taiwan



Vietnam



Thailand



Malaysia



Singapore



Indonesia



Philippines

Latin America

Mexico



Brazil



Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

and (MEA) South Africa



Turkey



Egypt



Iran



Israel



Saudi Arabia



UAE

List of Key Players of Wound Care Market

Smith & Nephew

Mölnlycke Health Care AB

ConvaTec Group PLC

Ethicon (Johnson & Johnson)

Baxter International

URGO Medical

Coloplast Corp.

Medtronic

3M

Derma Sciences Inc. (Integra LifeSciences)

Medline Industries

Advancis Medical

B. Braun Melsungen AG

