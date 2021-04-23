Wound Care Market worth $27.8 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Wound Care Market by Product (Dressings (Foam, Film, Hydrocolloid, Collagen, Alginate), Devices (NPWT, Debridement), Grafts, Matrices, Topical Agents, Sutures, Stapler), Wound (Traumatic, Diabetic Ulcers, Surgical, Burn), End User - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global market is projected to reach USD 27.8 billion by 2026 from USD 19.3 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Wound Care Market"

161 – Tables

53 – Figures

268 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=371

The market growth is largely driven by factors such as the growing prevalence of chronic conditions resulting in chronic, surgical, acute, and traumatic wounds; increasing spending on chronic wounds; rising use of regenerative medicine in wound management; and technological advancements. The high growth potential of emerging economies and the growing number of acquisitions by key players have also opened an array of opportunities for the growth of the wound care market.

The Surgical & traumatic wounds segment accounted for the largest share of the market, by wound type segment, in 2020

The wound care market, by wound type, is segmented into surgical & traumatic wounds, diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, venous leg ulcers, and burns & other wounds. In 2020, the surgical & traumatic wounds segment accounted for the largest share in the market. The increasing number of traumatic & surgical wounds is expected to drive the demand for wound care products. The market growth is also largely driven by the rising incidence of diabetes and diabetic foot ulcers due to the high prevalence of pressure ulcers and venous leg ulcers in the geriatric population.

Hospitals & Clinics segment to register the largest share during the forecast period

Based on end users, the wound care market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, long-term care facilities, home care settings, and other end users. In 2020, the hospitals & clinics segment accounted for the largest share of the global market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to factors such as the growing prevalence of surgical and chronic wounds; rising incidence of associated SSIs and HAIs; and the increasing incidence of burn injuries.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=371

North America is the largest regional market for wound care market

The global market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. In 2020, North America accounted for the largest market share. The large share of this regional segment can be attributed to the growing prevalence of chronic conditions resulting in chronic, surgical, and traumatic wounds; the increasing incidence of burn injuries; increasing spending on surgical and chronic wounds; and technological advancements in this region.

The major players operating in this wound care market are Smith & Nephew Plc (UK), Mölnlycke Health Care AB (Sweden), Baxter International (US), 3M Company (US), Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (US), ConvaTec Group Plc (UK), Coloplast A/S (Denmark), Medtronic Plc (Ireland), Ethicon Inc. (US), PAUL HARTMANN AG (Germany), MiMedx Group (US), DeRoyal Industries (US), Organogenesis Holdings (US), Kerecis (Iceland), ACell (US), Lohmann & Rauscher International GmbH & Co. (Germany), Medela AG (Switzerland), Talley Group (England), Pensar Medical (US), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Cardinal Health Inc. (US), Misonix (US), Zimmer Biomet Holdings (US), DermaRite Industries (US), Medline Industries (US), Advancis Medical LLC (UK), MilLaboratories Pvt. Ltd. (India), Welcare Industries Spa. (Italy), Wuhan VSD Medical Science & Technology (China), and Haromed BVBA (Belgium).

Speak to Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=371

Browse Adjacent Markets: Medical Devices Market Research Reports & Consulting

Browse Related Reports:

Wound Dressings Market by Type (Traditional, Advanced (Alginate, Collagen, Hydrogel, Foam, Hydrocolloid, Film)), Wound Type (Traumatic, Surgical, Diabetic Foot, Venous Leg Ulcer & Burns), End User (Hospital, ASCs, Homecare) - Global Forecast to 2025

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/wound-dressings-market-123903496.html

Wound Debridement Market by Product (Enzymatic, Autolytic (Gels, Ointments), Mechanical (Medical Gauzes), Surgical, Ultrasonic), Wound Type (Diabetic Foot Ulcers, Venous Leg, Pressure Ulcers, Burns), End User (Hospitals, Clinics) - Global Forecast to 2025

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/wound-debridement-market-21606123.html

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/wound-care-market.asp

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/wound-care.asp



SOURCE MarketsandMarkets