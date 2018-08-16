Wound Care Training to Benefit New Mexico Clinicians, Patients

BROOKFIELD, Wis., Aug. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare clinicians in New Mexico will receive high-quality training from the Wound Care Education Institute by OnCourse Learning as part of a national quality care improvement program.

The New Mexico Hospital Association will provide wound care training Aug. 20-24 for a group of 20 professionals thanks to funding from the Hospital Improvement Innovation Network, which is part of the American Hospital Association's Health Research & Educational Trust.

"Clinicians appreciate our live classroom training because it is an interactive, engaging way to learn that will positively impact the lives of patients," said WCEI co-founder Nancy Morgan, RN, BSN, MBA, WOC, WCC, DWC, OMS. "Healthcare professionals who take part in our Skin and Wound Management course study to prepare for the National Alliance of Wound Care and Ostomy's Wound Care Certified credential and become nationally recognized wound care experts."

The HIIN funding helps hospitals continue progress toward the national Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services' goals of reducing inpatient harm by 20% and readmission rates by 12% by 2019. One of the CMS' 12 areas of focus for these goals is pressure injuries, which wound care clinicians treat and work to prevent.

State makes progress

New Mexico is one of 35 states taking part in the HIIN program to focus on improving care for patients across the country.

"New Mexico hospitals have been absolutely committed to patient safety and quality for many years, and training programs like WCEI are one way we make sure best practices continue to spread across the state," said New Mexico Hospital Association Director of Quality & Patient Safety Dan Lanari, DPT. "Our improvement goal of 20% by 2019 is aggressive, but we are ahead of that mark on several measures to date.

"This program provides evidence-based learnings that empower staff to build on the progress hospitals have made," Lanari said.

WCEI by OnCourse Learning is the leading national educational center of excellence for wound care and ostomy education. WCEI's mission is to develop multidisciplinary wound care professionals by offering training programs based on current standards of care and evidence-based research. WCEI has trained thousands of wound care physicians, therapists, nurses and sales and marketing professionals through webinars, seminars and the Wild on Wounds (WOW) national conference.

