Wound Closure Strips Market to Grow by USD 100.7 Million from 2024-2028, Driven by Rising Efforts to Reduce Surgical Site Infections (SSIs), Including AI's Influence on Market Trends - Technavio Report

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is redefining market landscape- The global wound closure strips market size is estimated to grow by USD 100.7 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 4.37% during the forecast period. Increasing focus on minimizing surgical site infections (SSIS) is driving market growth, with a trend towards increasing demand for combination dressings. However, rise in number of alternatives poses a challenge. Key market players include 3M Co., Argentum Medical LLC, B.Braun SE, Beiersdorf AG, Cardinal Health Inc., Coloplast AS, ConvaTec Group Plc, Dynarex Corp., Essity AB, Goldwin Medicare Ltd., Integra Lifesciences Corp., Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Lohmann and Rauscher GmbH and Co. KG, Medline Industries LP, Medtronic Plc, Milliken and Co., Molnlycke Health Care AB, Paul Hartmann AG, Smith and Nephew plc, and Triage Meditech Pvt. Ltd..

Wound Closure Strips Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.37% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 100.7 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.12 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution Asia at 38% Key countries US, Germany, Canada, UK, and Japan Key companies profiled 3M Co., Argentum Medical LLC, B.Braun SE, Beiersdorf AG, Cardinal Health Inc., Coloplast AS, ConvaTec Group Plc, Dynarex Corp., Essity AB, Goldwin Medicare Ltd., Integra Lifesciences Corp., Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Lohmann and Rauscher GmbH and Co. KG, Medline Industries LP, Medtronic Plc, Milliken and Co., Molnlycke Health Care AB, Paul Hartmann AG, Smith and Nephew plc, and Triage Meditech Pvt. Ltd.

The global market for wound closure strips is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing popularity of advanced wound dressings incorporating antimicrobial agents. These dressings offer multiple benefits, such as improved outcomes of wound treatments and convenience for both partial and full-thickness wounds. Silver, iodine, and honey are commonly used antimicrobial agents in combination dressings. Silver alginate, silver collagen, silver hydrogel, and silver hydrofiber dressings are popular choices for burn treatment. These dressings combine physical and chemical properties to provide functions like absorption, adhesion, and protection from bacteria. Vendors like Derma Sciences and Coloplast offer advanced combination dressings, such as MEDIHONEY and Biatain Ibu, respectively. These dressings offer advantages like reducing wound pain, providing a moisture-balanced environment, and preventing bacterial infections. The rising demand for combination dressings in treating high-exuding wounds will drive market growth during the forecast period.

The Wound Closure Strips market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing number of surgeries, trauma cases, and small injuries. These strips offer a non-invasive solution for closing linear lacerations, addressing issues like dead space and apposition. Their adhesive nature makes them ideal for joint injuries and hard-to-reach areas. Biotech companies are focusing on developing advanced wound closure strips using molecules like Hydroxychloroquine to enhance tensile strength and promote wound healing. Marked tissue laxity and surgical suture infections are key challenges being addressed through these innovations. Chronic wounds, burn cases, and the aging population present significant opportunities in healthcare. Wound closure strips help minimize scar tissue formation and reduce the risk of infection. The market includes various products like zip-like closure systems and traditional surface stitches, as well as alternatives to staples and sutures. The market is expected to grow further due to advancements in biotechnology industries and the need for effective wound closure solutions in trauma centers.

Over the past decade, several vendors have invested significantly in research and development to introduce innovative wound closure devices as alternatives to traditional methods such as sutures, surgical staples, and skin glues. DermaClip US LLC's DermaClip, an easy-to-use, needle-less device, offers quick and easy closure for surface wounds and final-stage incisions without skin puncturing or crushing. Clozex Medical Inc.'s ClozeX is a needle-less, adhesive-based film device that provides superior cosmetic results and eliminates the need for local anesthesia and potential skin reactions. Johnson and Johnson Services Inc.'s DERMABOND PRINEO Skin Closure System uses a minimally invasive approach with 2-octyl cyanoacrylate and a self-adhering mesh, leaving no holes in the skin and requiring no dressing changes. ZipLine Medical's Zip Surgical Skin Closure is a non-invasive, flexible device that minimizes scarring and eliminates railroad marks associated with staples or sutures. These advanced wound closure devices may potentially capture market share from wound closure strips, which could restrict market growth during the forecast period.

The Wound Closure Strips market encompasses adhesive strips used for closing various types of wounds, including incisions, lacerations, and joint injuries. Challenges in this market include the use of alternative closure methods like surface stitches, staples, and sutures in surgical procedures and trauma cases. Chronic wounds, burn cases, and the aging population pose unique challenges due to infection, scar tissue formation, and inflammation. Diabetic population and healthcare systems face additional hurdles in managing wounds. Innovative solutions like Zipline closure systems, Steri Strips, and ZipStich strips offer advantages in speedy recovery and adjustability. However, concerns over surgical site infections and irregular wounds on concave surfaces remain. Companies must address these challenges using sterile strips, zipper devices, and plastic materials to cater to the needs of hospitals, clinics, and operation theatres.

Application 1.1 Hospital

1.2 Clinics

1.3 Others Product 2.1 Elastic wound closure strips

2.2 Reinforced wound closure strips

2.3 Other wound closure strips Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia

3.4 Rest of World (ROW)

1.1 Hospital- The Wound Closure Strips market refers to the sales and production of adhesive strips used for closing and healing wounds. These strips provide an effective alternative to sutures and staples, ensuring quicker healing and reduced scarring. Key players in this market include 3M, Smith & Nephew, and Molnlycke Health Care. Growth is driven by increasing prevalence of chronic wounds, rising healthcare expenditures, and advancements in wound care technology.

Research Analysis

The Wound Closure Strips market refers to the segment of healthcare products used for closing various types of wounds, including incisions, lacerations, and skin damages. These strips provide an alternative to traditional methods such as surface stitches, staples, and sutures. They are particularly useful in joint areas and small wounds where other closure methods may not be ideal. Wound closure strips are commonly used in surgical procedures, trauma cases, and chronic wounds. They consist of adhesive strips with microscopic molecules that promote wound healing by stimulating the growth of keratinocytes and granulation tissues. Zipline closure systems, glue, zip ties, and other advanced technologies are also used in this market. Healthcare providers in operation theatres, orthopedic practices, and trauma centers utilize these products to enhance the healing process and improve patient outcomes.

Market Research Overview

The Wound Closure Strips market encompasses adhesive strips designed for closing various types of wounds, including incisions, lacerations, and joint injuries. These strips offer an alternative to traditional methods such as surface stitches, staples, and sutures. They are particularly useful in surgical procedures, trauma cases, and chronic wounds, including those in the diabetic population and burn cases. The aging population and healthcare system expansion fuel market growth. Wound closure strips are applicable to skin lacerations and incision areas, and come in various forms like Zipline closure systems, Steri Strips, and zip ties. They promote speedy recovery by reducing inflammation and minimizing scar tissue formation. Wound closure strips cater to low-tension wounds, irregular wounds, and concave surfaces, addressing issues like apposition, dead space, and tensile strength. The market includes plastic materials, soft polyurethane pads, and zipper devices like ZipStich strips. The non-invasive nature of wound closure strips reduces the risk of surgical site infections, making them a preferred choice in hospitals, clinics, and trauma centers. Biotech companies and healthcare systems are investing in the development of advanced molecules, such as Hydroxychloroquine, and hydrocolloids, to enhance the efficacy of wound closure strips. The market also includes surgical suture infections, scar tissue, and zip-like closure systems.

