Wound Debridement Market is Projected to Account for US$ 3,044.8 Million by 2025, Says TMR

ALBANY, New York, May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global wound debridement market is projected to account for US$ 3,044.8 mn by 2025 end. The market is expected to grow at a robust 6.4% CAGR and take off from its previous evaluation of US$ 1,750.0 mn in 2016. Among various method types, the mechanical debridement devices and products segment is likely to register the fastest growth, thanks to high incidences of minor injuries and low cost treatment.

Unprocessed Foods to Drive Significant Growth in the Wound Debridement Market

According to a 2013 CDC estimation, vibrio illnesses resulted in 80,000 patients, 100 deaths, and 500 hospitalization. Additionally, according to the report, nearly 65% of these cases are caused due to foodborne illnesses. This is expected to rise in the near future as underlying causes such as increasingly busy lifestyle, rising intake of outdoor foods, and growing concern about food borne illnesses. Moreover, as population rises, more and more people are living closer to coast, considerably increasing the risks. Moreover, one does not need to consumer contaminated water or food to be affected by vibrio illnesses, considerably increasing risk. Hence, growing contamination in water supply, complex logistics of fast-food supply, and increasingly laid back lifestyle leading to adverse methods of food consumption are on the rise. These are expected to result in a significant growth for the wound debridement market in the near future.

Homecare Products Promise a Progressive Avenue for Wound Debridement Market

Rising mechanical wounds and effectiveness of homecare products are expected to boost the wound debridement (wound cleaning) market. Significant mechanical injuries are common occurrences in American households. Large stacks of machines in congested places like garage and rising hobbies related to wood cutting result in thousands of injuries every year. Additionally, many people living in rural areas face an increased risk of snake and spider bites. According to estimates, there are over 7000-8000 cases of snake bites every year in the United States. Additionally, traditions of snake handling are also indigenous to the region, resulting in an increased risk. Hence, chronic and acute injuries are expected to result in significant growth for the wound debridement (wound cleaning) market in the near future.

The market prospects are still perturbed by significant lack of awareness. However, growing cases of food borne illnesses, and more initiatives to undertake preventive healthcare are expected to open new opportunities in the wound debridement market in the near future.

The global wound debridement (wound cleaning) market is expected to witness a promising growth in the near future, thanks to growing occurrences of vibrio infection. According to Center for Disease Prevention and Control, vibrio infection nearly tripled during 1996 to 2010. Additionally, the center also reports that per every case diagnosed, there are 128 undiagnosed cases. Hence, the market is expected to remain extremely competitive and fragmented, reports Transparency Market Research (TMR). Major Key players in the wound debridement market are Zimmer Biomet, Smith & Nephew plc, BSN Medical, Misonix, Arobella Medical, LLC, Lohmann & Rauscher International DeRoyal Industries, Inc., and Söring GmbH.

Some of the key players in the global wound debridement market are making large investments in research, especially in exploring the chronic wound treatment. According to a recent study published in the journal of wound care, ultrasonic debridement management shows promise in improved healing and lowering costs. The study also concluded that ultrasonic debridement treatment is a safe treatment for the management of wound debridement management.

This information is derived from the new report by TMR, titled, "Wound Debridement (Wound Cleaning) Market (Method - Autolytic/ Traditional Methods, Enzymatic Method, Mechanical Method, Surgical Method, and Maggot/Biotherapy Method; Type of wound - Chronic Wounds, Acute Wounds, and Burns) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2025."

