Wound Debridement Market to Grow at 8.2% CAGR to 2023, Led by North America, Followed by Europe

The major players in the wound debridement market include Smith & Nephew (UK), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Coloplast (Denmark), Misonix (US), ConvaTec (UK), Lohmann & Rauscher (Germany), DeRoyal Industries (US), Medline Industries (US), Mölnlycke Health Care AB (Sweden), and Integra LifeSciences (US).

The wound debridement market has been segmented into autolytic, enzymatic, surgical, mechanical, and other methods. In 2018, the autolytic methods segment is expected to register the largest market share during the forecast period. The large share of this segment is primarily due to its advantages-no damage to healthy tissue and ease of use.

Geographically, the wound debridement market is dominated by North America, followed by Europe in 2017. However, Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at the fastest rate due to the increasing awareness regarding advanced treatment methods, increasing patient population, and the presence of emerging economies such as China and India.

The report analyses the wound debridement market by product, wound type, method, end user, and region. Apart from a comprehensive geographic product analysis and market sizing, the report also provides a competitive landscape that covers growth strategies adopted by industry players over the last three years. In addition, the company profiles include product portfolios, developments, and strategies adopted by prominent market players to maintain and increase their shares in the market.

The global wound debridement market is segmented by product, wound type, method, end user, and region. Based on products, the wound debridement market is segmented into gels, ointments & creams, surgical devices, ultrasound devices, mechanical debridement pads, medical gauzes, and other wound debridement products. Of all these product segments, gels accounted for the largest share of the market in 2017.

The global wound debridement market is dominated by North America, followed by Europe. North America will continue to dominate the global wound debridement market in the forecast period. However, the Asia Pacific market is estimated to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Growth in this market is driven by the presence of a large patient population and increasing awareness regarding advanced healthcare products.

The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:

By Company Type: Tier 1-35%,Tier 2-22% and Tier 3- 43%

Tier 1-35%,Tier 2-22% and Tier 3- 43% By Designation: C level-15%, Director level-32%, Others-53%

C level-15%, Director level-32%, Others-53% By Region: North America -34%, Europe -25%, Asia Pacific -23%, Rest of the World-18%

