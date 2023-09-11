Wound Debridement Market to grow by USD 474.77 million from 2022 to 2027, North America to account for 38% of market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The wound debridement market is expected to grow by USD 474.77 million from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 7.31% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The market is segmented by end-user (hospitals, clinics, and others), product (autolytic, surgical, mechanical, enzymatic, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW)). North America is estimated to contribute 38% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The largest market share of wound debridement is held by North America. The main contributing countries of the region are the US and Canada. The US is the largest market in the region. The growth of this market in North America is due to the increasing incidence of acute and chronic wounds, an increase in surgical procedures, increasing adoption of technologically advanced NPWT devices, increasing awareness of awareness among patients and healthcare workers, development of advanced health infrastructure, higher spending on health services; and wide market presence of major players. However, the lack of qualified wound excision specialists, and the decreasing number of burn-related deaths and injuries in the US, have resulted in fewer burn centers in the US and intense competition among suppliers. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read PDF Sample Report

Company Profile:

Arobella Medical LLC, B.Braun SE, BioMonde Ltd., Bioventus LLC, Brightwake Ltd., Coloplast AS, ConvaTec Group Plc, DeRoyal Industries Inc., EZ Debride, Integra Lifesciences Corp., Labomar S.p.A, Lohmann and Rauscher GmbH and Co. KG, Medaxis AG, Mediwound Ltd., Medline Industries LP, Molnlycke Health Care AB, Pulsecare Medical LLC, RLS Global AB, Smith and Nephew plc, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Company Offering

Smith and Nephew Plc - The company offers wound debridement such as OASIS Matrix.

Wound Debridement Market: Segmentation Analysis

The market is segmented by end-user (hospitals, clinics, and others), product (autolytic, surgical, mechanical, enzymatic, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW)).

The market share growth by the hospitals segment will be significant during the forecast period. It is due to the increasing incidence of acute and chronic wounds, increased surgical practice, improved awareness regarding technologically used debridement agents as well as a growing number of wound cases being treated in hospitals.

Wound Debridement Market: Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

Technological advancements in wound debridement products

Increasing prevalence of acute and chronic wounds

Increasing volume of surgical procedures

Technological advancements in wound debridement products are a key factor driving market growth. Increased efforts in clinical and preclinical research have led to significant changes in the treatment of wounds. Patient care has also improved significantly, such as tracking wound healing, developing novel graft and coverage options, controlling inflammation, optimizing diet needs, and studying the effects of specific medicinal products. These combined efforts reduced the overall healthcare costs for patients and their healthcare providers, resulting in improved hospital survival rates as well as a decrease in average length of stay. For example, a new device made by ConvaTec Group plc, which was called InnovaBURN was given approval by the US Food and Drug Administration in March 2023. Similarly, an innovative technology to manage skin damage and protect vulnerable skin is the 3M Cavilon Advanced Skin Protector. Hence, the above-mentioned factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this wound debridement market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the wound debridement market between 2022 and 2027.

Precise estimation of the wound debridement market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the wound debridement market across North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the wound debridement market companies.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by End-User

Market Segmentation by Product

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

