Wound Healing: Science & Industry holds its 17th Annual Conference in New York City

NEW YORK, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Peter Sheehan Diabetes Care Foundation is hosting its 17th Annual Wound Healing: Science & Industry (WoundHSI) Conference Thursday and Friday, June 20-21, 2019 at Apella, Alexandria Center for Life Sciences, in New York City.

WoundHSI uniquely convenes wound care leaders across the multidisciplinary spectrum of academic, industry, policy, and clinical stakeholders in a setting and scale conducive to impactful discussion and long-term collaborations.

In its 17th year, WoundHSI is designed to give participants the opportunity to network, engage in hands-on problem solving, and learn about the latest advances in wound healing and amputation prevention. Participants benefit from engaging in sessions and panels, without any intellectual restrictions.

Dates: Thursday and Friday, June 20-21, 2019

Location: Apella at the Alexandria Center for Life Sciences, 450 East 29th Street

New York City

For more information www.woundHSI.org

Register at http://bit.ly/woundhsi

Topics include:

Regenerative Medicine & Novel Therapies

Novel Biomarkers & Diagnostics

Biofilms & Antimicrobials

Wound Management

Value-Based Care & Payment Models

Regulatory Strategies

Industry Partnership Opportunities

Target audience

Industry (scientists, clinical specialists, R&D leadership, business development, early-stage investors)

Academia (PhDs, fellows, students)

Clinical (general practitioners, vascular and cardiovascular specialists, surgeons, podiatrists, physical therapists, nurses, related wound care providers)

Questions? Contact 212-332-8008 or email woundhsi@psdcfoundation.org

