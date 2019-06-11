Wound Healing: Science & Industry holds its 17th Annual Conference in New York City
An Intimate, Interactive 2-Day Conference on Wound Healing Innovation
NEW YORK, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Peter Sheehan Diabetes Care Foundation is hosting its 17th Annual Wound Healing: Science & Industry (WoundHSI) Conference Thursday and Friday, June 20-21, 2019 at Apella, Alexandria Center for Life Sciences, in New York City.
WoundHSI uniquely convenes wound care leaders across the multidisciplinary spectrum of academic, industry, policy, and clinical stakeholders in a setting and scale conducive to impactful discussion and long-term collaborations.
In its 17th year, WoundHSI is designed to give participants the opportunity to network, engage in hands-on problem solving, and learn about the latest advances in wound healing and amputation prevention. Participants benefit from engaging in sessions and panels, without any intellectual restrictions.
Dates: Thursday and Friday, June 20-21, 2019
Location: Apella at the Alexandria Center for Life Sciences, 450 East 29th Street
New York City
For more information www.woundHSI.org
Register at http://bit.ly/woundhsi
Topics include:
- Regenerative Medicine & Novel Therapies
- Novel Biomarkers & Diagnostics
- Biofilms & Antimicrobials
- Wound Management
- Value-Based Care & Payment Models
- Regulatory Strategies
- Industry Partnership Opportunities
Target audience
- Industry (scientists, clinical specialists, R&D leadership, business development, early-stage investors)
- Academia (PhDs, fellows, students)
- Clinical (general practitioners, vascular and cardiovascular specialists, surgeons, podiatrists, physical therapists, nurses, related wound care providers)
Questions? Contact 212-332-8008 or email woundhsi@psdcfoundation.org
SOURCE Peter Sheehan Diabetes Care Foundation
