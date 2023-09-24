Wound Irrigation Solution Market to grow by USD 68.32 million from 2022 to 2027, 3M Co., Argentum Medical LLC, Axio Biosolutions Pvt. Ltd., and more to be key players of the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The wound irrigation solution market is estimated to grow by USD 68.32 million from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.27%. The wound irrigation solution market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer wound irrigation solutions market are 3M Co., Argentum Medical LLC, Axio Biosolutions Pvt. Ltd., B.Braun SE, Becton Dickinson and Co., Bionix LLC, Cardinal Health Inc., Coloplast AS, ConvaTec Group Plc, Irrimax Corp, Medline Industries LP, Molnlycke Health Care AB, Next Science Ltd, Sanara Medtech Inc., Schulke and Mayr GmbH, Smith and Nephew plc, and Innovacyn Inc. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download FREE Sample before buying

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Wound Irrigation Solution Market 2023-2027

Company Offering:

3M Co. - The company offers wound irrigation solutions through its brand 3M.

The company offers wound irrigation solutions through its brand 3M. For details on companies and their offerings – Buy report!

By Geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW). Asia will have the largest share of the market.

The wetting agents segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Basic wound irrigation solutions, also known as wetting agents, serve essential purposes in wound care. They are commonly utilized to remove foreign contaminants, necrotic tissue, and cellular fluids from the wound surface. The fundamental wetting agents include simple saline solutions, povidone-iodine mixtures, or hydrogen peroxide solutions, which are applied continuously or intermittently to the wound using syringes or similar devices. While these solutions are extensively used in medical settings to promote wound hydration, their adoption in households is relatively low. This is primarily because individuals often rely on readily available options such as potable or distilled water and homemade saline solutions. However, these factors are anticipated to drive the growth of the wound irrigation solution segment during the forecast period.

Download FREE sample report to get more insights on the market share of various regions and the contribution of the segments.

Market Dynamics

Impactful driver

The increasing volume of surgical procedures is the key driver for the growth of the market. Surgical procedures are essential medical interventions that involve creating small incisions or wounds to perform necessary operations on a patient's body. The rising incidence of various types of surgeries, including cardiovascular, orthopaedic, gynaecological, general, and ophthalmic surgeries, has resulted in an increased demand for wound irrigation solutions. These solutions are designed to assist in wound management by supporting wound closure and acting on the wound tissue's edges to facilitate healing. Moreover, according to a report by the CDC in September 2022, more than 8,77,500 people in the US succumb to diseases such as stroke, heart disease, and other cardiovascular conditions each year. In such cases, multiple surgeries may be required, further driving the utilization of wound irrigation systems. The growing prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to lead to an increase in surgical procedures, thereby fostering the growth of the global wound irrigation solution market during the forecast period.

Key Trend

The growing incidence of chronic and lifestyle-related diseases is the key trend in the global wound irrigation solution market.

Major Challenges

Intense price competition among companies operating in the wound irrigation solution market affects market growth.

FAQS

How do the major trends impact the market?

How big is the Asia market?

market? How do the key drivers and challenges impact the market?

Related Reports:

The Advanced Wound Care Market size is estimated to grow by USD 4,020.97 million at a CAGR of 6.12% between 2022 and 2027. This market research report segments the advanced wound care market by product (Advanced wound dressings, Wound therapy devices, and Wound care biologics), end-user (Hospitals, Clinics, Home healthcare, and Others), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). The global advanced wound care market is being propelled by a surge in surgical procedures.

The moist wound dressings market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 1,365.75 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (foam dressings, hydrocolloid dressings, alginate dressings, film dressings, and others), end-user (hospitals, specialty clinics, home healthcare, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). The increasing incidence and prevalence of acute and chronic wounds are notably driving the market growth.

TOC:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Product

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Vendor Landscape

12 Vendor Analysis

13 Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact US:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio