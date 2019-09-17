NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wound Irrigation Solutions Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product, End User and Geography

The global wound irrigation solutions market is expected to reach US$ 2,153.51 Mn in 2027 from US$ 1,580.14 Mn in 2018. The wound irrigation solutions market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 3.5% from 2019-2027.

The market is driven by factors such as, rising number of road accidents and rising cases of burn. However, the lack of reimbursement may limit the growth of the market to a certain extent.

The road accidents are the leading traumatic events that helps to upsurge the market for wound irrigation solutions worldwide.Across the world, the traffic and the roads are shared by cars, buses, trucks, motorcycles, mopeds, pedestrians, animals, taxis, and other modes of travel.



According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data published in 2016, stated that road accidents injuries lead to a substantial economic burden on the lower and middle-income countries.For instance, it was expected that the approximate cost of US$ 518 billion across the globe and near around US$ 65 billion in the lower income and middle-income countries.



The road accidents injuries cause the open bone fracture in the different parts of the body.Also, other conditions that caused injuries include the people who experience spinal cord paralysis, head brain injuries, facial disfigurement, wrist & arm injuries, and more.



In order to remove bacteria from contaminated tissues, the injuries are first treated with debridement by irrigation of a wound surface with irrigation solutions. At present, among all the irrigation solutions, povidone iodine, normal saline, amikacin are widely used in the hospitals. When performed properly, wound irrigation can enhance wound healing by reducing infection and its attendant morbidities. The wound irrigation is a vital part of wound management and it is the single greatest intervention in wound care that can reduce the risk of infection. Thus, increasing rate of road accidents helps to increase the growth of the wound irrigation solutions market in the forecast period.

Global wound irrigation solutions were segmented by product, and end user.Based on the product segment, the market is categorized as wetting agents, antiseptics and topical antibiotics.



On the basis of end user, the market is classified as, hospitals & clinics, ambulatory surgical centers and homecare facilities.

Some of the major primary and secondary sources included in the report include, World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, World Union of Wound Healing Societies and among others.



