Wound Irrigation System Market Size Worth $351.81 Million by 2026: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global wound irrigation system market size is expected to reach USD 351.81 million by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period, according to a new report published by Grand View Research, Inc. Rising prevalence of chronic wounds, increasing number of surgical procedures, technological advancements, favorable initiatives taken by private and public sectors, and increasing cases of burns across the globe are the key driving factors for the market.

Key suggestions from the report:

Manual wound irrigation system segment held the largest market share in 2018, owing to increasing incidence of burns and surgical site infection across the globe

Chronic wounds segment held the largest market share in 2018 due to the rising prevalence of diabetic foot ulcers and pressure ulcers

Asia Pacific wound irrigation systems market is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period owing to the rising number diabetic patients in the region

Prominent players operating in the wound irrigation system market are Zimmer Biomet; Stryker Corporation; Centurion Medical Products; Bionix; Westmed, Inc.; C. R. Bard, Inc.; and Cooper Surgical Inc.

Read 123 page research report with ToC on "Wound Irrigation Systems Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Manual, Battery-operated), By Application (Chronic Wounds, Burns), And Regional Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2026" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/wound-irrigation-systems-market

Wound irrigation systems allow rapid healing of deep wounds and surgical site infections. They also allow improved wound cleansing that prevents further complications. Rising prevalence of chronic wounds along with rising number of surgical procedures is projected to drive the growth of the market. As per report published by the ScienceDirect in 2018, surgical infection had the highest prevalence rate of around 4.0%, followed by diabetic foot ulcers with around 3.4%. In addition, rising number of wound care centers across the globe is also expected to surge the demand for wound irrigation systems.

Moreover, a rise in burn cases across the globe is also anticipated to boost the demand for wound irrigation systems. According to a report published by Walker Morgan, LLC, in 2017, around 450,000 Americans receive medical treatment for burn injuries every year. As per a report published by the Swift Medical Inc. in 2018, more than 305.0 million acute, burn, and traumatic wounds were reported per year globally. Furthermore, as per the data reported by the World Health Organization (WHO), over 1,000,000 moderate or severe burn cases are registered, annually. Since, wound irrigation system is very much effective in burn injury and allows rapid healing, increasing incidence rate of burns is anticipated to propel the market growth over the forecast period.

Grand View Research has segmented the global wound irrigation system market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Wound Irrigation System Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)

Manual Wound Irrigation System



Battery-operated Wound Irrigation System

Wound Irrigation System Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)

Chronic Wounds



Diabetic Foot Ulcer





Pressure Ulcer





Venous Leg Ulcer



Burns



Surgical Wounds



Traumatic Wounds

Wound Irrigation System Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.



Asia Pacific



China





Japan



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa





Saudi Arabia

Find more research reports on Medical Devices Industry, by Grand View Research:

Surgical Robots Market – Key factors attributing to the growth include, increasing adoption of minimal invasive surgeries among patients owing to its added benefits such as need for shorter hospital stays by patients, compared to traditional surgery, introduction of flexible and cost-effective surgical robots by new manufacturers and their increasing approvals for new medical conditions.

Key factors attributing to the growth include, increasing adoption of minimal invasive surgeries among patients owing to its added benefits such as need for shorter hospital stays by patients, compared to traditional surgery, introduction of flexible and cost-effective surgical robots by new manufacturers and their increasing approvals for new medical conditions. Rhinoplasty Market – Rising awareness pertaining to the facial aesthetics, and physical grooming is projected to boost the market growth.

Rising awareness pertaining to the facial aesthetics, and physical grooming is projected to boost the market growth. Tonometer Market – Increasing prevalence of glaucoma, diabetes, myopia, and hypertension is a major factor expected to contribute toward market growth.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.