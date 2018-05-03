Wounded Officer Caring for Wounded Warrior Earns National Award

Craig Burt, a Caregiver at Home Helpers of Jacksonville, Ala., was named the 2018 Home Helpers Exceptional Caregiver of the Year at the Home Helpers National Conference in Charleston, S.C. on May 2. Burt had been nominated for the award by the family of one of his clients, Matt, who suffered traumatic injuries in combat that rendered him disabled and suffering from post-traumatic stress syndrome.

"Helping somebody in their journey is just about the most you can ask to be allowed to do," said Burt of his relationship with Matt. "Being a Caregiver has given me that opportunity, and it's also given me a brother for life in Matt."

For his part, Matt offers that the stability of a kindred spirit eases the struggles of his recovery and helps him to face new challenges. "There's times when you can't do anything, but Craig's there to make it possible," Matt said. "I'm never going to quit on him, and I know he's never going to quit on me."

In preparing for his assignment working with Matt, Burt received specialized training through Home Helpers. That training helps him apply his own experience in traumatic situations to better serve Matt and his family.

Home Helpers offers in-home care to allow older Americans, the disabled, those with special needs and people recovering from accident or illness to maintain their independence and continue to live in their own homes. The company serves many veterans and their families across the United States and has fostered relationships with veterans and military organizations.

"Craig is the best of us in the Caregiving profession," said Home Helpers CEO Emma Dickison. "His service continues in a new line of work, and he's continuing his vocation of protecting the dignity and freedom of the people in his community."

Craig met Matt through Home Helpers of Jacksonville, which is owned by Kim McCutcheon.

"Caregiving takes so many forms, and we need all kinds of skills and backgrounds to make the right match," said McCutcheon. "Pairing the right Caregiver with the right training and the most appropriate challenge is what makes this profession so rewarding, and there's no better example of that than Craig Burt."

The Home Helpers Exceptional Caregiver of the Year Award is presented each year to one Caregiver professional who best exemplifies Home Helpers' mission to "be the extended family when the family can't be there." Ten semi-finalists were selected from more than 900 communities nationwide. Individuals were nominated by colleagues and the families they serve. The award is presented at the Home Helpers National Conference, held this year April 29 – May 3 in Charleston, S.C. Learn more and meet past honorees at https://www.homehelpershomecare.com/exceptional-caregiver-awards.

About Home Helpers

Founded in 1997, Cincinnati-based Home Helpers is one of the nation's leading senior-care franchises, specializing in comprehensive home care services for seniors, expectant and new mothers, those recovering from illness or injury and individuals facing lifelong challenges. Home Helpers currently has a presence in more than 900 communities across North America and is seeking qualified franchise candidates in strategic communities throughout the country. Home Helpers has been ranked the #1 Senior Care Franchise and "Best of the Best" by Entrepreneur magazine for five straight years and continues to lead the way in the senior-care industry. Home Helpers is affiliated with Direct Link Help At The Touch Of A Button, a national provider of medical alert units, including a 24-hour personal emergency response system, an automated medication dispenser and vital signs monitoring units that enable seniors to feel safer and live independently at home for longer than might otherwise be possible. Home Helpers does not discriminate against anyone on the basis of religion, race, sex, color, national origin, ethnicity, disability, age or sexual preference in connection with employment or acceptance, treatment, or participation in its programs, services and activities. For more information on Home Helpers and franchising opportunities, visit www.homehelpershomecare.com or www.homehelpersfranchise.com

Home Helpers has committed to recruiting 3,000 veterans and military family members to its network in 2018.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wounded-officer-caring-for-wounded-warrior-earns-national-award-300642274.html

SOURCE Home Helpers