Wounded Warrior Connects with Students Through Mental Health Awareness

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Capturing the attention of high school students can be hard. But Andrew Coughlan did so with teacher Melissa Tyler's psychology class at The Bolles School.

"I could tell by my students' facial expressions and body language that they were very interested," Melissa said.

Andrew Coughlan shares with a high school psychology class how he copes with a traumatic brain injury and post-traumatic stress disorder from his service in the military.

Andrew, who copes with the effects of a traumatic brain injury (TBI) and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) from his military service, says telling his story is therapeutic.

"Every time I share, it also helps bring a piece of healing to me," Andrew, who served as a specialist in the Army, said. "I feel that I need to share so my buddies' legacies will live on."

At the same time, he's educating students on the realities of mental health issues.

"Mental health treatment shouldn't be a cookie-cutter approach," Andrew said. "People will react to different types of treatment in different ways."

Wounded Warrior Project®(WWP) is revolutionizing how injured veterans receive mental health treatment. WWP's Warrior Care Network® is a partnership with four academic medical centers nationwide. They provide more than 70 hours of clinical mental health care through a 2- to 3-week intensive outpatient program for each warrior.

In a recent WWP survey, 77% of Warrior Care Network participants saw a reduction in PTSD symptoms following treatment.

Warriors never pay for treatment at Warrior Care Network or for any other WWP program or service; they paid their dues on the battlefield. WWP is committed to honoring and empowering wounded veterans wherever they are in their transitions to civilian life.

"Sometimes all a warrior needs is a listening ear, an opportunity for employment, or to be physically active again," Andrew said. "All of these things can help the warrior regain their confidence and help with their recovery."

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and June is PTSD Awareness Month. To learn more about how WWP is connecting warriors with mental health services, visit https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/programs/mental-wellness.

