Wounded Warrior Project Announces New Partnership with Hiring Our Heroes

This $75,000 grant supports caregiver and spouse employment services and opportunities through Career Summits and Military Spouse Economic Empowerment Zones (MSEEZ) to help them find meaningful employment.

"Military spouses continue to face high levels of joblessness well in excess of their civilian peers," said WWP CEO Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Mike Linnington. "We are proud to support the work Hiring Our Heroes is doing in connecting military spouses and caregivers with employment-related tools and resources, along with building a network of employers in local communities around the country."

"Military families, like most American families, want and need a second income to meet their day-to-day living expenses and save for the future. That second income, however, remains elusive for most as military spouses and caregivers continue to face double digit unemployment and even higher rates of underemployment," said Eric Eversole, President, Hiring Our Heroes. "With the Wounded Warrior Project's incredible support, we are able to help deliver economic opportunity for military spouses and caregivers and help military families achieve the financial strength and stability they deserve."

Learn more about how WWP has granted more than $88 million to 165 veteran and military service organizations involved in the care of America's military community since 2012.

About Wounded Warrior Project

Since 2003, Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) has been meeting the growing needs of warriors, their families, and caregivers – helping them achieve their highest ambition. Learn more.

SOURCE Wounded Warrior Project

Related Links

https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org

