Wounded Warrior Project Announces New Support for Veterans Service Organizations in Alaska

Earlier this year, WWP announced funding for 15 partner organizations, including Alaska's Gold Star Peak. On July 25, WWP officials attended the groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate single and multi-day adventures, events, and trainings for Camp Gold Star participants and partner organizations. WWP's funding helped purchase the land to conduct outreach and engagement activities.

"Geography should not limit the quality of life for any of America's wounded warriors," said Chris Toner, WWP chief of staff. "By supporting local organizations, Wounded Warrior Project will help ensure that life-changing resources, care, and services are freely available to Alaska's veterans and service members who need them. No single organization can meet all the needs of wounded, injured, and ill veterans, and our partnerships and investments are one of the ways we strive to build strong, resilient veteran families and communities."

Since 2012, WWP has partnered with and helped fund over 200 organizations that assist wounded veterans and families at the local and national level, connecting them with the resources they need to thrive in civilian life.

