Wounded Warrior Project Announces Platinum Sponsorship of 2024 Department of Defense Warrior Games

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) is supporting the Department of Defense Warrior Games as a Platinum sponsor. More than 200 athletes from U.S. military branches will participate with athletes from international ally nations at the Games June 21-30 in Orlando. Over 90 of the U.S. athletes are registered warriors with WWP™.

"Wounded Warrior Project is incredibly honored to sponsor one of the most prestigious and spirited competitions in the military community," said WWP CEO Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Walt Piatt. "The 2024 Warrior Games represent the biggest stage in military adaptive sports and showcase the bravery and resilience of our nation's heroes. We're proud to help support their journey to mental and physical wellness – something Wounded Warrior Project works to cultivate among warriors every day."

Many of the WWP-registered warriors participating in the Warrior Games were first introduced to modified athletic opportunities through WWP's Adaptive Sports, Physical Health and Wellness, and Soldier Ride® programs. Warriors who adopt healthier habits through these programs see improvements in chronic conditions, their support system and mental wellness, and an increase in overall quality of life. WWP's Warrior Survey concluded that more than half of WWP's warriors use physical activity as a tool to cope with stress or mental health concerns.

Army veteran and wounded warrior Corine Hamilton is competing in Warrior Games for the second time. She credits WWP for playing a significant role in her post-service recovery.

"Wounded Warrior Project is big for me because I'm still connected with everyone who supported me from the very beginning," said Corine, who is competing in cycling, field, powerlifting, and track in the Warrior Games. "I was locked in a room. I was in a wheelchair and didn't want to go outside. Wounded Warrior Project reintroduced me to society and brought me back to my community – and they haven't left my side since. They don't leave you!"

First held in 2010, Warrior Games celebrates the resiliency and dedication of wounded, ill, and injured active-duty and veteran U.S. military service members. It now includes athletes from international allied nations as well. The event features adaptive sports, including archery, cycling, precision shooting, sitting volleyball, swimming, track and field, wheelchair basketball, wheelchair rugby, indoor rowing, powerlifting, and golf as an exhibition. Learn more about the Warrior Games.

