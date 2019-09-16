Wounded Warrior Project Announces Renewed Support for The Veterans of Foreign Wars

"The transition from the military to civilian life can be challenging, but thankfully The Veterans of Foreign Wars have been there to help our nation's veterans since 1899," said WWP CEO Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Mike Linnington. "Wounded Warrior Project is proud to partner with the VFW. Their benefits counselors augment our own efforts to help service members navigate the VA's claims process and access the healthcare benefits they have earned through their service. In 2018, our grant helped VFW service officers in their efforts to file 14,904 claims and secure more than $155 million in benefits for veterans."

"Connecting veterans with their benefits has been a cornerstone of the VFW's mission for more than a century, and our work with Wounded Warrior Project allows us to build on this legacy of service to others," said VFW National Commander William J. "Doc" Schmitz, of Corning, N.Y. "Through the sustained generosity and support of Wounded Warrior Project, our professional advocates are able to help more transitioning service members than ever before, helping to ensure that those who wear the uniform today are connected with the benefits they've earned to help foster their post-military success."

Learn more about how WWP has granted more than $88 million to 165 veteran and military service organizations involved in the care of America's military community since 2012.

About Wounded Warrior Project

Since 2003, Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) has been meeting the growing needs of warriors, their families, and caregivers – helping them achieve their highest ambition. Learn more.

SOURCE Wounded Warrior Project

Related Links

https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org

