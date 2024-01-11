Wounded Warrior Project Announces Walter E. Piatt Will Become Chief Executive Officer in March 2024

News provided by

Wounded Warrior Project

11 Jan, 2024, 14:11 ET

Piatt Will Succeed Retiring CEO Michael S. Linnington

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) Board of Directors announced today that Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Walter E. Piatt will be WWP's new chief executive officer, effective March 18, 2024. In August 2023, WWP announced the planned retirement of Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Michael Linnington. Linnington will continue as CEO until Piatt joins.

The Board conducted an extensive search and selected Piatt because of his vast leadership experience, deep commitment to the country, and military background.

Continue Reading
Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Walter E. Piatt will be Wounded Warrior Project's new chief executive officer, effective March 18, 2024.
Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Walter E. Piatt will be Wounded Warrior Project's new chief executive officer, effective March 18, 2024.

"We are honored Lt. General Walter Piatt is choosing to continue his life of service with Wounded Warrior Project," said Board Chair Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Ken Hunzeker. "Walt has commanded troops during wartime and peace. His numerous deployments, including five to Iraq and Afghanistan, provide him with valuable perspectives on the unique challenges of wounded service members, veterans, families, and caregivers. He is a visionary leader who helped address the invisible wounds of war among those with whom he served, and managed significant initiatives for the Army during his time in the Pentagon. The Board and staff look forward to working with him."

"I am honored and humbled to join Wounded Warrior Project and help continue the important work of providing wounded veterans hope and purpose," said Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Walter E. Piatt. "Together with our dedicated team and compassionate supporters, we will continue to drive positive change and help transform the lives of post-9/11 veterans. I am grateful to Mike Linnington for his leadership and look forward to building on the work he championed."

Piatt served our nation worldwide, with tours of duty in Korea, Panama, Hawaii, Alaska, and Germany. He completed operational deployments that included Bosnia, Kosovo, Afghanistan, and Iraq, and published two books from his experiences in Afghanistan. While an Army Colonel, Piatt championed his unit participating in a mindfulness study to help soldiers reduce pain and manage the effects of post-traumatic stress.

He recently retired after 42 years in the Army, most recently as the 57th Director of the Army Staff. Prior to serving on the Army Staff, his career included serving as the Commanding General for the 10th Mountain Division and Fort Drum from 2017 – 2019. In March of 2018, the Division deployed to Iraq and assumed duties as the Coalition Joint Force Land Component Command (CJFLCC) where Piatt led the transition of that security work to the Iraqi Security Forces.

CEO Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Michael Linnington will remain with WWP and ensure a smooth transition to Lt. Gen. Piatt in March 2024. Linnington joined WWP as CEO in June 2016 after retiring from active-duty military service. He has dedicated nearly 44 years of service to our country's military and veterans.

About Wounded Warrior Project
Since 2003, Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) has been meeting the growing needs of warriors, their families, and caregivers — helping them achieve their highest ambition. Learn more.

SOURCE Wounded Warrior Project

Also from this source

Veteran Heals Mind and Body Through Wounded Warrior Project Adaptive Cycling

Veteran Heals Mind and Body Through Wounded Warrior Project Adaptive Cycling

Life took a drastic turn for U.S. Army veteran Mark Lalli during a training exercise in Italy. His team's helicopter spun uncontrollably for several...
U.S. Department of Labor Recognizes Wounded Warrior Project as Veteran Employer of Choice

U.S. Department of Labor Recognizes Wounded Warrior Project as Veteran Employer of Choice

The U.S. Department of Labor recognized Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) as a veteran employer of choice for the third consecutive year. WWP received...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Mental Health

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Not For Profit

Image1

Veterans

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.