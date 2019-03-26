Wounded Warrior Project Brings Innovative 5K to San Antonio

"It was humbling and inspiring to see how many people supported Carry Forward in its first year," said WWP CEO Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Mike Linnington. "We are excited to welcome San Antonio to support even more veterans."

More than 5,200 people participated in all 50 states in 2018 as well as France and Germany. In addition to three host cities, virtual runs or walks were held to empower wounded warriors.

"The culture was really inviting, and everyone was really encouraging," said Nick, a sailor stationed in the San Diego area. "I saw countless people running back after they had finished just to help someone else finish."

Participants can:

Carry a flag to show support and patriotism.

Carry a weight to represent the responsibilities veterans carry while serving our country.

Carry another person to symbolize one warrior carrying another in their time of need.

The San Antonio event takes place October 5. Can Military City USA top the turnout from last year's sites? See how those cities supported Carry Forward at https://www.facebook.com/wwpcarryforward and www.instagram.com/wwpcarryforward.

All proceeds from Carry Forward go directly toward programs for warriors who never pay a penny for WWP services. WWP is committed to empowering, employing, and engaging veterans in their communities. To find out how to support the mission, please visit https://wwp.news/GiveBack.

