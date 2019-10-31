Wounded Warrior Project Discusses Significance of Annual Survey Results

The panel focused on the survey's findings, as well as its implications for the veteran community and decision-makers in the executive and legislative branches of government

"These findings shed light on the seriousness of the issues the warriors that are registered with us face," said Mousseau. "They have a number of obstacles to overcome, but the results show they are being overcome and they're moving on to live successful lives."

"How we see Wounded Warrior Project is an extension of Americans who want to help veterans," said Silva. "We want to make sure we spend the donor dollars most effectively on the highest-impact programs. That's why we're so passionate about this data and what it means for this organization. We are constantly challenging ourselves to always be improving and raise awareness about the challenges the warriors we serve face."

"Wounded Warrior Project has used the Annual Warrior Survey results for 10 years to better understand the key issues facing wounded warriors and their families," said WWP CEO Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Mike Linnington. "This survey helps inform and evolve Wounded Warrior Project programs and services and provides important data to our national leaders in Congress, the Department of Defense, and the Department of Veterans Affairs. We are committed to working with the government and our partners in the veterans and military service community to improve the quality of the support our nation's warriors receive."

Senior Department of Veterans Affairs officials including Dr. Paul Lawrence, Under Secretary for Benefits, and Dr. Carolyn Clancy, Deputy Under Secretary for Discovery, Education, and Affiliate Networks also spoke at this event.

See the full results of the 2019 Annual Warrior Survey.

