Wounded Warrior Project Empowers Veterans with LinkedIn Tips

"Being involved with Wounded Warrior Project is like finding a big family that is always there for you to help with every step on the road to continue to excel as a civilian," said Army veteran Macarena Cardenaz. "Wounded Warrior Project is a place where I can ask questions to those who already walked the road as a civilian before me."

Offered free to warriors, WWP's career counseling program helps warriors translate military experience into a civilian resume, develop career skills, prepare for job interviews, get connected at job fairs and networking events, and facilitate relationships with potential employers. In addition to helping organizations hire veterans, WWP educates employers about combat-related injuries. In fiscal year 2018, WWP helped place more than 2,300 injured veterans and family members in careers. The combined salaries and benefits of those hired warriors and family members is more than $100 million.

Beyond learning about LinkedIn, veterans experienced the benefits of connecting with fellow service members in their community. A supportive community helps them find renewed purpose in civilian life. According to a WWP survey of the injured warriors it serves, more than half of the respondents (52.6%) talked with fellow veterans to address their mental health concerns.

Travis Manion Foundation, a WWP partner nonprofit that empowers veterans and families of fallen heroes to develop character in future generations, also presented at the workshop. Veterans also heard from Hiring Heroes, a nonprofit dedicated to helping U.S. military members, veterans, and their spouses succeed in the civilian workforce. WWP works with other organizations to help injured service members reach their highest ambitions.

