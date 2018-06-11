Wounded Warrior Project Helping Veterans Recover Step-By-Step

"First, they had to resuscitate me," John said. "They removed part of the skull to gain access to the source of the problem."

John is lucky to be alive, and he knows it.

"I don't take anything for granted," he said.

John still lives with a severe traumatic brain injury that slows down his life and has him relying on Vicky to be his caregiver.

"I'm relearning everything – relearning to walk and relearning to talk."

John heard of Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) through a television commercial.

"Being able to connect with other veterans through Wounded Warrior Project has been a real blessing," John said. "It helps me know I am not alone, and the team at Wounded Warrior Project is always there for Vicky and me."

WWP also brought John into its Independence Program, an innovative approach to help the most seriously wounded veterans and their families. Independence Program helps veterans with moderate to severe brain injuries, spinal cord injuries, or neurological conditions. WWP knows warriors can achieve a life worth living when given the right support. Goals are set, and a plan is made to achieve them.

"Before Wounded Warrior Project, I never took the stairs," John said. "My coach asked, 'why not?' So, we worked on it."

Step-by-step, John relearned the task and built his stamina.

"About a year ago, the elevator was out at the doctor's office, and that was a big win for me to be able to walk down three flights of stairs.

"I have a second shot at life," John said. "I had everything taken from me, and now I am getting it back, gradually."

