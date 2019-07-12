Wounded Warrior Project Hosts Career Counseling Event to Connect Veterans with Employers

"It gives me a different perspective of the employers: how they view us, and what we're giving off to them," said Carnelius Mitchell, a Navy veteran. "The transition of the gap between military and civilian, that's probably the biggest benefit I received. I was able to actually connect with the employers on their level and make sure they understand what veterans can do, how we can fill the void, and how we can better benefit them in the civilian employment workforce."

Offered free to warriors, WWP's career counseling services help them translate military experience into a civilian resume, develop career skills, prepare for job interviews, get connected at job fairs and networking events, and facilitate relationships with potential employers. In fiscal year 2018, WWP helped place more than 2,300 injured veterans and family members in careers. The combined salaries and benefits of those hired warriors and family members is more than $100 million.

In addition to helping organizations hire veterans, WWP educates employers about combat-related injuries and the transition from military to civilian life.

"I definitely want to get more involved and see how we can keep forming that partnership," Black Knight corporate recruiter Megan Goulette said about WWP. "It's very interesting to see the veterans' perspectives on what they've heard is the successful way to go about job hunting."

Other participating employers and veteran support organizations included Baker Distributing, Optimum Personnel Services, Blue Star Families, Career Development Consultant Group, Operation New Uniform, and USO Pathfinder. WWP works with other organizations to transform the way America's injured veterans are empowered, employed, and engaged in their communities.

