Wounded Warrior Project Launches 5K Series to Empower Veterans

FLAG: Show your patriotism and support of warriors everywhere by carrying a flag throughout the route.

FITNESS: Push yourself and show your commitment by carrying a 1- to 100-pound weight as you run or walk.

FIERCE: The ultimate challenge for the ultimate supporter – carry one another. As our warriors have carried us, we will carry them.

"People often ask me how they can show their support for those wounded in battle, and I'm now thrilled to offer our loyal supporters the chance to get involved in their communities and give back to those who gave so much to us," said WWP CEO Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Mike Linnington. "Carry Forward will forge stronger bonds between our warriors, our communities, and those who support Wounded Warrior Project. Since 2003, we've been tireless advocates for our nation's finest, improving the lives of over half a million warriors and their families."

Your participation helps wounded warriors access free programs that make life-changing differences. Carry Forward kicks off in San Diego Oct. 6, comes to Nashville Oct. 13, and visits Jacksonville Nov. 10. Don't see your city listed? You can participate virtually and walk or run your own Carry Forward 5K – anytime, anywhere. Registration is open at https://carryforward.woundedwarriorproject.org/index.cfm?fuseaction=cms.home.

To learn more about how we help injured veterans achieve their highest ambition, visit https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/programs.

Follow us on social at https://www.facebook.com/wwpcarryforward and https://www.instagram.com/wwpcarryforward.

About Wounded Warrior Project

Since 2003, Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) has been meeting the growing needs of warriors, their families, and caregivers – helping them achieve their highest ambition. Learn more: http://newsroom.woundedwarriorproject.org/about-us.

